Sabine Alkire – Rethinking how we measure poverty: Why poverty cannot be defined by income alone

Author: Chiara Paoli

For more than two decades, economist, and priest Professor Sabina Alkire has been at the forefront of efforts to rethink how poverty is understood and measured. As Director of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford, she has dedicated her career to demonstrating why poverty cannot be defined by income alone.

While traditional poverty measures focus on income, they often fail to capture the overlapping disadvantages people face in education, healthcare, housing, and other essential aspects of life. Together with economist Professor James Foster, Professor Alkire developed the Alkire–Foster method , a framework that measures both the prevalence and intensity of these deprivations. Her work underpins the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) , produced by OPHI and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) , and has helped inform poverty reduction policies worldwide.

Professor Alkire’s commitment to this work is also deeply rooted in her faith and vocation as a priest. Her belief in service and human dignity shapes an approach that recognizes people not simply through the hardships they face, but through their humanity, resilience and aspirations.

To mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty , we spoke with Professor Alkire about the importance of looking beyond income to understand the complex realities of poverty, the challenges of breaking cycles of deprivation, and how more comprehensive measures can inform meaningful and lasting progress towards poverty eradication.

Photo credit: John Cairns

Your work has helped change the way we understand poverty, moving beyond income to consider different aspects of people’s lives. What is multidimensional poverty, and why is it important to measure it?

"Traditionally, poverty has been measured through income or consumption. But when people experiencing poverty describe their circumstances, they often identify several different forms of deprivation.

"These may include undernutrition or food insecurity, limited access to healthcare, children being unable to attend school, inadequate housing, or a lack of essential services such as clean water, sanitation, and electricity. Employment and livelihood insecurity can also play an important role.

"Crucially, these disadvantages often occur simultaneously. A household may face poor housing conditions, limited education, and inadequate healthcare all at once.

"We developed the Alkire–Foster method to reflect this lived experience. It identifies whether people experience deprivation across a set of indicators and considers both the proportion of people experiencing multidimensional poverty and the intensity of the disadvantages they face.

"This distinction matters because two people may both be classified as poor, while one experiences substantially more overlapping deprivations than the other.

"The resulting Multidimensional Poverty Index provides an overall measure of poverty, but it can also be broken down into its component indicators. This makes it particularly useful for policymakers, who can identify the specific disadvantages affecting communities and design interventions to address them.

"For example, the Philippines has recently introduced official national multidimensional poverty estimates using detailed local data. Government departments are exploring how these findings can inform budget allocation, social protection, and local development planning.

"The value of multidimensional measurement is therefore not simply that it provides a more comprehensive picture of poverty, but that it can help governments understand where action is needed."

Your work translates people’s experiences of deprivation into measurable indicators. But are there aspects of poverty that statistics still struggle to capture?

"Measurement is inevitably imperfect, even when it provides valuable information.

"One challenge concerns the quality of education. We may know how many years a child has attended school, but this does not necessarily tell us what they have learned. Learning outcomes are difficult to compare, particularly when educational standards vary between schools and countries.

"Similarly, employment indicators may tell us whether someone has a job, but not whether that work is safe, stable, or adequately paid. The quality of employment and the insecurity associated with certain livelihoods are not always reflected in poverty statistics.

"There are also less tangible dimensions of poverty that are particularly difficult to quantify, including loneliness, humiliation, shame, and social isolation.

"A person’s sense of belonging, the quality of their relationships and their ability to participate meaningfully in society can profoundly affect their experience of poverty. Yet these are not easily captured through conventional household surveys.

"Another important dimension is empowerment. People who have moved out of poverty often identify their own initiative as a crucial part of that journey. However, measuring empowerment, agency, and the ability to influence one’s circumstances remains challenging.

"Exposure to violence, insecurity, and environmental shocks can also be overlooked when relevant questions are not included in household surveys.

"Some countries are beginning to incorporate these dimensions into their national poverty measurements, helping to build a more complete understanding of the conditions affecting people’s lives."

Having spent many years studying poverty across different countries and communities, has there been an encounter that particularly stayed with you or challenged the way you think about poverty?

"One of the most important lessons I’ve learned from working with people experiencing poverty is that their lives cannot be defined solely by material deprivation.

"Some communities may face extremely difficult circumstances, with inadequate housing, limited electricity, or insecure livelihoods, yet possess extraordinary richness in other aspects of life.

"They may have strong family relationships, deep cultural traditions, a profound connection with nature, or a sense of spiritual fulfilment.

"I recall meeting a potato farmer in the Himalayas who told me that he loved listening to his potatoes grow. His appreciation of his work and relationship with the land left a lasting impression on me.

"I also remember a child in Guatemala who tried to give me the dress belonging to her doll, one of many encounters that demonstrated the generosity and humanity of people living with very limited material resources.

"At the same time, communities experiencing similar levels of material poverty can have very different social realities. Some may be characterized by strong relationships and mutual support, while others face violence, insecurity, pollution, or conflict.

"These differences are important because I believe efforts to reduce poverty should not overlook the valuable relationships, traditions, and qualities that already exist within communities.

"We need to recognize people as individuals, with their own histories, relationships, interests, and aspirations, rather than defining them exclusively through the indicators used to measure their deprivation.

"For researchers and policymakers, this requires looking beyond the immediate objective of improving material conditions and appreciating the fuller human experience of the people we seek to support."

Education is often described as a pathway out of poverty. But children growing up in poverty face disadvantages long before entering a classroom. How can societies break this cycle rather than expecting individuals to overcome it themselves?

"Education can play a crucial role in breaking intergenerational cycles of disadvantage, but children experiencing poverty rarely face educational barriers in isolation.

"In our recent research examining the circumstances of approximately 1.5 billion children , we explored how different forms of deprivation overlap.

"Among 110 million children who were both multidimensionally poor and out of school, we found that they experienced, on average, deprivation in five additional indicators beyond school attendance.

"Our study also revealed significant educational disadvantages within their households. Around two-thirds of these children lived in households where no adult had completed six years of schooling, while 82% did not live with an adult woman who had completed six years of education.

"Although these findings do not establish a causal relationship, they illustrate how educational disadvantage can extend across generations.

"There are, however, encouraging signs of change. We also identified 71 million children aged 10 to 17 who had completed six years of schooling despite living in households where no adult had reached that level of education.

"These children represent a potentially transformative first educated generation within their families.

"I think it’s important to caution against assuming that children remain out of school because their parents do not value education.

"Research has repeatedly shown that parents experiencing poverty often want their children to attend school. The barriers may instead include the cost of uniforms and books, long distances, unsafe journeys, violence, or inadequate school facilities.

"Breaking the cycle therefore requires more than encouraging school attendance. It means addressing the multiple disadvantages that prevent children from accessing education in the first place."

We often associate poverty with the Global South, but deprivation also exists in some of the world’s wealthiest countries. Does this reveal a contradiction between economic development and people’s actual well-being?

"Poverty can take different forms depending on the social and economic context, which is why national multidimensional poverty measures are designed to reflect the circumstances of individual countries.

"The Global MPI provides a framework for comparing poverty across more than 100 developing countries, but it does not include high-income countries such as the United States.

"However, the United States has developed its own multidimensional deprivation index .

"I would point to research by the US Census Bureau showing that, in the year examined, approximately 6.8% of Americans - around 21 million people - were not classified as poor according to the official monetary poverty threshold but were identified as deprived through the multidimensional measure.

"This revealed important aspects of people’s living conditions that were not necessarily captured by income-based statistics.

"For example, households including people with disabilities may face additional needs and expenses that are not adequately reflected in a conventional monetary poverty threshold.

"These findings suggest that financial measures alone may not provide a sufficiently comprehensive understanding of deprivation, even in economically advanced countries.

"National multidimensional indices can help reveal these differences, although their indicators and thresholds are often country-specific and therefore cannot always be directly compared.

"I believe monetary and multidimensional measures are most informative when considered together, providing complementary perspectives on people’s circumstances and quality of life."

Your current research also explores the relationship between poverty and environmental challenges. Why is it important to examine these issues together?

"Environmental hazards can intensify existing disadvantages, particularly for people who already have limited resources to protect themselves or recover from unexpected events.

"One area of our ongoing research examines how multidimensional poverty overlaps with environmental risks , including floods, droughts, wildfires, extreme heat, air pollution, forest loss, cyclones, and earthquakes.

"By identifying locations where people experiencing poverty are disproportionately exposed to these hazards, we can provide information to support adaptation planning and more targeted interventions.

"This approach also recognizes that environmental vulnerability and poverty cannot always be addressed independently.

"A household facing inadequate housing, insecure livelihoods and limited access to essential services may be particularly vulnerable when an environmental disaster occurs.

"Understanding where these disadvantages intersect can help us design responses that address multiple risks simultaneously, rather than treating poverty reduction and environmental protection as separate challenges."

With 2030 approaching, how do you assess global progress towards ending poverty? Are there reasons to be optimistic?

"Despite the scale of the challenge, I think there are important examples of progress that deserve greater recognition.

" More than 30 countries have already achieved the target of halving their Global Multidimensional Poverty Index , while several others have made significant progress according to their national measures.

"However, I believe that the way progress is measured can influence which countries are recognized as successful.

"For example, reducing poverty by half may be relatively easier for a country where only 4% of the population is poor than for one where 40% or more are experiencing poverty.

"A country beginning with very high poverty levels may achieve a substantial reduction in the proportion of its population experiencing deprivation without meeting the same relative target.

"Similarly, countries with large populations may lift millions of people out of poverty without necessarily achieving the fastest percentage reduction.

"I therefore advocate recognizing different forms of progress: relative reductions in poverty, absolute reductions in the share of the population experiencing poverty, and reductions in the total number of people affected.

"This broader perspective can help acknowledge meaningful achievements in countries that might otherwise be perceived as falling behind.

"At the same time, significant challenges remain.

"The Covid-19 pandemic, conflict, rising food and energy prices, and climate-related disasters have slowed progress or contributed to increasing poverty in some regions.

"There are also persistent gaps in the availability of reliable, regularly updated poverty data, particularly in lower-income countries.

"Population growth introduces another complication: even when the percentage of people experiencing poverty decreases, the total number may remain high or increase.

"Nevertheless, I believe that recognizing genuine progress is essential. Highlighting successful efforts can encourage governments, strengthen motivation, and help other countries learn from approaches that have already improved people’s lives.

"Rather than allowing the conversation around poverty to become dominated by pessimism, I think we should acknowledge achievements alongside the challenges that remain."

Alkire speaking at the XVI Ministerial Forum for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean in Bridgetown, Barbados; Photo credit: United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

Finally, what advice would you give to the next generation of women who aspire to work in poverty research and contribute to meaningful social change?

"For me, perseverance, creativity, and a sustained commitment to one’s objectives are essential.

"Throughout my career, I’ve encountered women working across government, politics, and development who have remained dedicated to reducing poverty despite political, financial, institutional, and personal challenges.

"Their achievements have required imagination, determination, collaboration, and a willingness to find new ways forward when existing approaches proved unsuccessful.

"I would encourage young women to remain focused on the change they want to achieve while continually considering how they can contribute most effectively within their particular circumstances and institutions.

"Meaningful progress may take time, and careers may evolve across different roles and organizations. What matters is maintaining a sense of purpose and finding opportunities to move that purpose forward.

"As for what has sustained my own commitment, I would point to my personal faith.

"My motivation comes from recognizing that the work is greater than any one individual and that, even when setbacks occur, we can contribute through service to something beyond ourselves.

"It is this sense of purpose, combined with perseverance and collective effort, that continues to inspire my work.

"Ultimately, I believe that tackling poverty requires more than identifying deprivation or tracking economic indicators. It calls for a deeper understanding of people’s lives, recognition of their dignity and capabilities, and a sustained commitment to creating opportunities for meaningful change."