Frontiers institutional partnerships update – autumn 2026

Open access partnerships built on quality research and transparency

We build technology around what institutions need: clear insights into open access publishing trends, compliance support and simpler workflow management. But at Frontiers, we know features mean little without a foundation of quality.

Every article we publish meets rigorous quality standards before publication, and that is essential to a successful partnership. Our solutions are built on trust and collaboration, helping to meet the administrative, policy and scientific demands facing researchers, administrators and leaders.

Quality also means being ready for what comes next. That is why we are making open data ready for artificial intelligence (AI). This includes, FAIR² Data Management our machine-readable, FAIR-compliant approach to next-generation open data, with an option to publish, as well as a pledge of over €1.6 million to make Horizon Europe research data AI-ready , including 1,000 curated datasets and 100 grants for early-career researchers.

Our institutional partners get access to this technology and collaborate with us to improve it. We work with over 800 institutions worldwide, and our most recent agreement is a national framework with SANLiC , their first with a fully open access publisher. Under it, participating institutions can publish across the full Frontiers portfolio at no cost to individual authors.

Our aim is simple: to work alongside institutions, equipping them with the tools and technology they need to accelerate open science, backed by research they can trust.

The institutional partnerships portal

Your institution’s researchers publish, edit, and review across many journals and disciplines, and it is hard to see the full picture. The Frontiers institutional partnerships portal brings your community’s activity with Frontiers together in one place, in real time, so you can better serve your researchers.

The portal is free and open to any institution that registers. You do not need an agreement with Frontiers. In the portal, you can:

discover which of your researchers act as editors and reviewers, and how they take part in Frontiers’ journals

explore where your researchers publish, which journals they choose most, and how that changes over time

check views and downloads for your researchers’ articles

follow accepted articles and their financial data in real time, including discounts and spending

export portal data to inform your own analysis and the services you offer your researchers.

What is coming next: richer, more transparent usage data in the portal, including integration of COUNTER-compliant usage information.

OA Switchboard integration

Our integration with OA Switchboard adds to these efforts and reflects what our partners have told us they need. OA Switchboard is a neutral, not-for-profit initiative that simplifies the exchange of open access publication data between publishers, institutions, and funders, making the process more transparent for everyone involved. For institutions and consortia, that means less manual administration, faster checks of open access eligibility, and more accurate reporting.

Quality and memberships

Every manuscript goes through rigorous peer review, backed by quality checks before, during, and after publication. Dedicated research integrity teams, independent editorial boards, and responsible AI work together to deliver trusted science at scale. See our approach to quality .

We do not do it alone. Frontiers is a member of COPE, STM, ALPSP, and OASPA, and a signatory of DORA. Our journals are listed in leading indexes and repositories . In March, Dr Marie Soulière, our Head of Editorial Ethics and Quality Assurance, was elected a COPE Trustee.

Events news

Where you’ll find us next: we will continue to take part in the major library and open science events through the quarter.

Charleston Conference , 2–6 November 2026, Charleston, SC, USA: meet our team at the Vendor Showcase on 3 November to talk about agreements, the portal, and FAIR² Data Management. See conference details

Panhellenic Academic Libraries Conference (PALC) , 9–11 November 2026, Thessaloniki, Greece: the annual meeting point for Greece’s academic library community. See conference details

Webinar for SANLiC members , 10 November 2026, online: an introduction to the new national agreement and how to use it

Webinar for the Nordic countries , 10 November 2026, online: an exclusive session for Nordic libraries and consortia on research integrity and the publishing process.

IATUL 46th Annual Conference, 15–19 November 2026, Johannesburg, South Africa: the annual gathering of the International Association of University Libraries, hosted by the University of Johannesburg Library, with Frontiers among the sponsors.

Want to meet our partnerships team at one of these events, or want us to host a session for you and your researchers? Contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org.

Could your institution partner with Frontiers?

Ready to register for the portal, see a walkthrough, or explore a partnership? Contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org or use our online form.

Other collaborations at Frontiers

Frontiers Science House, launched on the Davos Promenade during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January 2026, is a standing venue connecting breakthrough science to government, business, investors, and philanthropists, backed by more than 30 global partners including a growing group of universities and research institutes. It runs sessions and summits year-round, and there’s room for your institution to get involved – whether that’s co-hosting a session or putting your researchers in front of policymakers and funders. If you’d like to explore a Frontiers Science House collaboration, let us know and we’ll connect you with the team.