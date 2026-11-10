Amal Amin – Science as a bridge across borders: Advancing equity, peace, and sustainable development through science diplomacy

Authors: Dana Trunova and Alice Reynolds

Amal Amin is a Professor of Polymer Technology at Egypt’s National Research Centre (NRC). A chemist and materials scientist by training, Professor Amin is an internationally recognized leader in science diplomacy and advocacy for women and youth in STEM. She is founding chair of Women in Science Without Borders (WISWB), spanning over 90 countries, and the World Forum for Women in Science, co-founder of the Global Young Academy (GYA), and co-founder of the Egyptian Young Academy of Sciences (EYAS).

Professor Amin earned her PhD in polymer technology and catalysis jointly from Cairo University and Ulm University in Germany under a DAAD fellowship. In recent years, she founded the Science for Humanity Foundation in Egypt and co-founded the Science for Humanity Global Society in Italy. An elected fellow of the International Science Council (ISC) and TWAS , Professor Amin serves as a member of the UNESCO International Expert Group on Scientific Literacy and Science Popularisation, on the advisory board of the International Science, Technology and Innovation Centre (ISTIC-UNESCO), and as one of the coordinating lead authors for the upcoming UNESCO Global Science Report. She has also served as a member of the ORCID board of directors and a member of the steering committee of Science in Exile , an initiative launched by TWAS, ISC, and the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP) to support refugee and displaced scientists. Her honors include the 2026 Profound Award from the Royal Academy of Science International Trust (RASIT) and the 2024 Peace Science and Technology Leadership Award for Exceptional Women for Peace from Pathways to Peace.

In recognition of World Science Day for Peace and Development on 10 November 2026, celebrated under this year’s theme, “Common Ground through Science Diplomacy” and in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals , particularly SDG 5: Gender Equality , SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions , and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals , Professor Amin joined us to discuss materials research, global networks, and science as an instrument of peace.

Photo credit: Amal Amin

Could you briefly describe your current research focus and the main questions guiding your work today?

“I am a chemist by training and a Professor of Polymer Technology at Egypt’s National Research Centre. My research centers on developing advanced polymeric materials and nanocomposites for biomedical applications, drug delivery, water treatment, construction, optics, and energy.

“Increasingly, my work addresses sustainability by valorizing agricultural and industrial waste into high-performance materials. My central questions are: How can we design multifunctional polymeric materials with enhanced performance, safety, and sustainability at lower cost? How can waste streams become valuable resources? And how can laboratory discoveries translate into scalable technologies that deliver tangible benefits to society?”

What first drew you to chemistry, and how did your career evolve into science diplomacy and advocacy?

“My journey began in childhood, inspired by my father’s extensive home library. Reading widely across science, history, and literature, I became fascinated by how discoveries transform societies. While I initially considered physics, I chose chemistry for its applied potential. Today, I view myself as a materials scientist connecting chemistry to medicine, engineering, energy, and the environment.

“Pursuing my PhD abroad through a DAAD fellowship at Ulm University was transformative. As the first woman in my family to take that step, I navigated new cultures while balancing academic and family responsibilities. Returning to Egypt just hours before September 11, 2001, profoundly shaped my worldview. I realized humanity urgently needs peaceful pathways grounded in dialogue and mutual understanding. This conviction expanded my career beyond the bench into international scientific cooperation, science diplomacy, policy advice, and advocacy for women, youth, refugees, and marginalized communities.”

Did you have role models or mentors, particularly women, who inspired your career?

“My role models evolved across life stages. My first was my mother – a strong, educated woman in administration who was among the first in our extended family to pursue a professional career, successfully balancing work and family. Her resilience, encouragement, and support profoundly shaped my character and ambitions.

“As I advanced, Marie Curie inspired me through her extraordinary perseverance in overcoming social and economic barriers to leave an enduring impact on humanity. I have also drawn inspiration from outstanding male mentors, including my US postdoctoral supervisor, who embodied the humanistic spirit of science. Later, guidance from inspiring women leaders encouraged me to take on new international challenges. I deeply value women-to-women mentorship: it provides guidance grounded in shared experiences, fostering solidarity, confidence, and mutual empowerment.”

What inspired you to establish Women in Science Without Borders, and what have you learned from building this network?

“I founded Women in Science Without Borders (WISWB) because sustainable change begins by shifting mindsets and opening opportunities to collaborate across borders. Coming from a developing country, I saw that women and young researchers often face barriers from limited access to networks, mentorship, leadership opportunities, and international collaboration rather than a lack of talent.

“I envisioned WISWB as a gender-inclusive movement connecting disciplines, cultures, and societies under the slogan ‘Science for Sustainable Development.’ Today, WISWB connects scientists across more than 90 countries with policymakers, industry, civil society, media, and youth. Building this network taught me that diversity is a strength to harness. Successful international networks require trust, inclusion, listening, and shared ownership. Crucially, I proved that change travels both ways: groundbreaking ideas can and do flow from South to North as part of our shared human legacy.”

This year’s theme is “Common Ground through Science Diplomacy”. How can science build common ground across political or cultural divides?

“Science is inherently a global language that creates common ground even across political, cultural, or geographical divides. Scientific questions and human needs transcend borders, giving people a shared purpose around which they can cooperate. However, turning this potential into lasting impact requires trust, dialogue, and openness.

“In my experience, meaningful change begins with an idea but becomes sustainable only when others take ownership. For example, WISWB emerged from a conversation I had in 2016 with a Brazilian woman scientist during a TWAS-AAAS science diplomacy program in Italy. We discovered shared challenges as women scientists, which became the seed for a global initiative connecting scientists across 90+ countries. Science diplomacy is about people building relationships. By connecting scientists, policymakers, industry, and civil society, science fosters dialogue, breaks down stereotypes, and transforms differences into opportunities for cooperation and peace.”

What makes cross-border scientific collaboration successful, and what barriers still stand in the way?

“Successful collaboration begins with a shared purpose: using knowledge to address common human challenges. It becomes truly meaningful when built on trust, mutual respect, inclusion, transparency, and equitable partnerships. Through initiatives like the Global Young Academy and WISWB, I have seen how diversity of perspectives stimulates creativity and generates solutions no single country could achieve alone.

“However, significant barriers remain, including unequal access to funding, research infrastructure, mobility, data, and international networks, particularly for researchers from developing regions. Gender inequality, geopolitical tensions, and language barriers also limit partnerships. The way forward is moving away from traditional North–South dependency toward genuine partnerships where all participants contribute, learn, and benefit equally. As I always emphasize, UN Sustainable Development Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals is paramount: peaceful transformation must be built on equitable partnerships.”

Through your international work, have you noticed challenges women face in science that seem universal?

“While cultural contexts vary, women in science face several universal challenges:

Stereotyping and bias: Lingering prejudices around gender roles, inclusivity, and perceived hierarchies between countries.

Resistance to change: Hesitation toward institutional reform across academia, industry, policy, and society.

Stakeholder alignment: Difficulties in aligning diverse stakeholders to pool resources and join forces.

Funding shortages: Chronic shortages of dedicated resources for grassroots scientific initiatives and networks.

Public awareness: Limited recognition of science’s role in building an equitable future where knowledge is a human right.

Capacity building: Gaps in specialized mentorship, leadership training, and professional recognition.

Work–life retention: Career–family balancing pressures and rigid standards of success that threaten retention.

Evolving evaluation metrics: Systems weighing quantitative measures with quality, societal relevance, and impact.”

As a former member of the Board of Directors for ORCID, do you believe that having a persistent research identity is important, particularly for international researchers?

“My work with ORCID reflects my commitment to cross-border equity. Millions of researchers work worldwide, but names alone cannot serve as reliable identifiers: researchers often share identical names, or their names are transliterated differently across languages and scripts.

“ORCID solves this by providing each researcher with a unique, permanent identifier that stays with them across institutions, countries, and career stages. For international researchers, this ensures work is correctly attributed, easily discoverable, and seamlessly connected to funders and affiliations across diverse systems. It also saves time by allowing records to be reused across publishers, funders, and institutions.

“I advise researchers to register with ORCID, keep their record updated, include their ORCID iD when submitting papers, grants, and datasets, and review their profile regularly. An accurate ORCID profile provides a reliable database for researchers and institutions, opening doors to grants and international networks.”

Looking ahead, what changes would you most like to see in the global research system?

“Looking ahead, I want to see three fundamental changes:

“First, we must broaden our perspective. Universities and researchers are evaluated heavily through quantitative indicators, but excellence must also be judged through quality, societal relevance, mentorship, and science diplomacy. Science is a global public good; researchers should be valued for their broader societal impact.

“Second, science must build bridges and ensure all voices are heard. Researchers from diverse backgrounds, including women, scientists from the Global South, Indigenous communities, and scholars at risk, need equitable representation in policy processes, prestigious awards, leadership roles, and funding. Diversity must actively shape the future of science.

“Third, we need stronger equitable partnerships and science diplomacy. Confronting interconnected global crises requires shared leadership, mutual respect, and co-creation, enabling researchers worldwide to collaborate as equals toward sustainable peace.”

What advice would you give to a young woman scientist hoping to build an international career?

“My advice is: dream boldly, believe in yourself, and take the first step, even if your network or resources feel limited.

“Set clear goals and translate ambitions into practical daily and weekly plans. Invest continuously in yourself through reading, leadership training, and communication skills.

“Do not fear having a Plan B. Failures are valuable stepping stones. Never compare your journey to others; seek mentors who can broaden your perspectives and encourage you to take opportunities that seem beyond your reach.

“Start building networks locally with colleagues, seek multidisciplinary collaborations, join international webinars, pursue research stays abroad, and gradually expand your reach.

“Finally, maintain work–life balance. A successful scientific career requires caring for yourself and enjoying small moments with friends and family, as it is long pathway. Most importantly, do not wait until you feel completely confident: just start now.”

Are there any projects, publications, or resources you would like to highlight for our readers?

“We have several major initiatives underway:

Science for Humanity: We founded the Science for Humanity Foundation in Egypt and co-founded the Science for Humanity Global Society in Italy to bridge North and South through equitable partnerships. These organizations support programs including the North African Research & Innovation Management Association (NARIMA), Science Diplomacy for the Future, and the World Forum for Science Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

WISWB Expansion: Women in Science Without Borders now spans over 90 countries and has opened a global call for new registrations.

Publications: In 2026, WISWB and its work were featured in the NASAC book African Women Scientists Driving Science Diplomacy in Times of Crises (page 57) and the NASAC e-Bulletin on Advancing Inclusive Science Diplomacy from Africa to the World.

Honors & Leadership: I was honored with the 2026 Profound Award from RASIT and the 2024 Peace Science and Technology Leadership Award from Pathways to Peace. I currently serve as a member of the UNESCO International Expert Group on Scientific Literacy and Science Popularisation, coordinating lead author of Chapter 4 in the upcoming UNESCO Global Science Report, and a member of the advisory board of ISTIC-UNESCO Malaysia. I am also an elected fellow of TWAS and the ISC, in addition to my roles as founder of numerous international initiatives and organizations, as previously mentioned.”