Join penguins on their dives and visit spider burrows: Here are Frontiers’ photo highlights of the month

Credits left to right: Caitlin Kroeger, ACA Permit 2023-003; Iris Quayle; Martin Duľa; Nor Emel Farnida binti Jaddil; Radheshyam Bishnoi and Govind Tiwari.

At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, it’s impossible to see all that research in the same way scientists do. Here are some images that showcase some of the newest findings published in the last month.

Watch all the dives one penguin took to get enough energy to feed their chick

Raising young is an energetically costly undertaking for emperor penguins. Previous research has shown that during the late chick-rearing period, which lasts through October and November, their metabolic rate increases nearly eight-fold, and their feeding rates triple to meet the quickly increasing calorie demands of the chick.

Now, researchers used tracking data from eight emperor penguins at Cape Crozier on Ross Island in Antarctica to describe the at-sea behavior during the late chick-rearing period for the first time. They published their findings in Frontiers in Marine Science.

They found that, on average, the penguins spent 10.6 days at sea, travelling 600km in one trip. They spent nearly 44% of that time diving, averaging 174 dives each day. Female penguins went on more but shorter dives than males. Daily distance travelled did not differ between sexes. Upon returning to the colony, they’d put on an average of 1.5kg, about 5-6% of their body mass.

This more detailed knowledge of emperor penguin foraging patterns can help scientists understand how the species, which is listed as threatened, responds to shifting environmental conditions, wrote the team.

Video: The full foraging trip of one tracked penguin (penguin 5 in the article). The red line is its path at the surface, each black line is a dive, and the colored surface is the seafloor. Credit: Parker Forman.

“To feed one chick, the penguin on this foraging trip spent 16 days at sea and covered more than 1,000 km, foraging over the Ross Bank and reaching 281km from the colony before turning back. It dove about 150 times a day, as deep as 486 meters.” - Dr Parker Foreman

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Tiny spiders hiding behind trapdoors can reveal much about health of California’s coastal dunes

In California’s coastal dunes, spiders are hiding in plain sight, a new Frontiers in Arachnid Science study showed. Scientists conducted the first survey of trapdoor spider populations at Moss Landing State Beach and Sunset State Beach.

They found more than 30,000 trapdoor spiders occupying each site. The spiders live in burrows within one meter of the dune surface and sometimes use roots to support the structures. At Sunset State Beach, spiders were present where coastal plants grow, but the same didn’t apply to Moss Landing State Beach, where burrows were clustered closely together, with juveniles remaining near parent burrows. This indicates that multiple factors – including vegetation, microclimate, competition, or prey availability – could impact spider presence and spatial clustering.

Left: Juvenile trapdoor spider at Sunset State Beach. Right: Trapdoor leading into burrow. Credit: Fran Keller.]

“These spiders are smaller than a pinky nail, so it is like finding a needle in a haystack. It is likely that no one visiting the beach will ever know about them,” - Dr Fran Keller

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Revered snake-eating eagles heavily rely on lizards for food, highlighting need to protect more landscapes

In India’s Thar desert, short-toed snake eagles are apex predators, relying almost exclusively on reptiles for food. Their specialized diet includes venomous snakes, which affords the eagles a status as culturally revered snake-controllers. Now, writing in Frontiers in Bird Science, scientists used a nest camera to monitor one breeding short-toed snake eagle pair to learn more about their diet during the chick-rearing phase. They also conducted interviews with locals to evaluate perceptions of eagles’ ecological role, cultural value, and pest-control services.

The team observed 62 prey deliveries, including equal shares of snakes and desert lizards. This highlights eagles’ reliance on open, uncultivated desert scrublands where lizards live. In the community, eagles were culturally valued and appreciated as snake control agents. Conservation measures were supported. Few people, however, were aware of the eagles’ reliance on lizards for food. This disconnect demonstrates the need to protect not only tree clusters where eagles nest but also landscapes with agricultural potential that eagles rely upon to hunt in.

Short-toed snake eagle rely greatly on reptilian prey within a thorny desert environment. Credit: Radheshyam Bishnoi and Govind Tiwari.

“Despite the extreme heat and arid conditions of the Thar Desert, these apex predators successfully rear their young in surprisingly fragile-looking nests built into thorny tree canopies, proving just how incredibly adapted they are to one of the harshest environments on Earth.” - Govind Tiwari

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Lynx in the Carpathians can change their meal plan, but probably won’t

Eurasian lynx, one of Europe’s few wild cat species, have a preferred dish across much of their European range: roe deer. In some places, however, they can exploit alternative prey. Now, in a new Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution study, researchers examined whether lynx in the Carpathians – one of their most important strongholds in Europe – can resort to different prey in this mountainous setting.

Tracking 11 lynx and systematically monitoring prey remains, they found that hoofed animals made up approximately 96% of prey consumed by lynx in the Carpathians – with most of it being roe deer (around 69%). Red deer made up almost 25% of consumed biomass. Although Eurasian lynx in the region could exploit a wide variety of prey, their preference for roe deer could indicate they have preferred prey but are flexible enough to exploit other food sources if circumstances require it.

Video: Collared lynx in the Carpathians feeding on prey. Credit: Martin Duľa, Department of Forest Ecology, Faculty of Forestry and Wood Technology, Mendel University in Brno/Friends of the Earth Czech Republic, Carnivore Conservation Programme.

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Scientists find less than half a dozen turtle nests at understudied nesting site

Green turtles are generally well studied across the globe, but in some of their habitats, little is known about turtle populations. Now, writing in Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science, researchers have studied the nests of green turtles in Malaysia’s Similajau National Park (SNP) using six years of data. They also investigated nesting success rates and the point in time when embryos died.

They found very low nesting activity, with just 3.3 turtle nests on average per year. At other locations in the country, nesting activity is much higher, with up to 15,000 nests. The low numbers at SNP may be linked to past mass mortality events and ongoing anthropogenic pressures. On an annual average, just 45% of eggs at SNP hatched successfully. In 2024, most eggs failed before an embryo was visible. This could be due to high moisture levels and nests being flooded, both of which threaten embryo survival.

The researchers pointed out that, given the low nesting rates at the site, habitat protection and limiting access to beaches during nesting season are important steps to protect turtles in the area.

Left: Hatchings collected in a box to be released. Right: Eggs being arranged during relocation efforts. Credit: Nor Emel Farnida binti Jaddil, Ag. Regional Manager Bintulu at Sarawak Forestry Corporation.

“While global populations of green turtles have been increasing and their IUCN status has been recategorized as ‘least concern’, studies on uncommon nesting sites such as Similajau National Park are crucial to understand local population trends, evaluate threats and plan targeted conservation measures” - Anastasia Ting

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