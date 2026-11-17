At Frontiers, technology is not the starting point. The work begins with researchers, their manuscripts, and the real conditions in which they create, assess, and improve science.

When it comes to building products, technology teams often begin with an answer: a new tool, a faster workflow, and a feature that looks good on a roadmap. Our tech team’s first question is always about the researcher: what are they trying to get done, and what’s making it harder than it should be.

To understand what that means in practice, we spoke with the people doing this research: product managers, user researchers and designers, and software engineers working across Frontiers. Their roles differ, but they share the same starting point. Before deciding what to build, they need to understand how authors, reviewers, and editors already work and what would make their experience better.

At Frontiers, we describe this approach as 'for researchers, by researchers'. It means treating authors, reviewers, and editors as the source of insight that should guide the work. It’s not a claim that every researcher works in the same way, or that we already know what they need. As Andreas Schrafl, Head of Product User Experience, puts it half-jokingly: “We first of all observe them, ideally in their natural habitat.” The discipline is to watch how people actually work, identify where in the process their time is not being optimized or obscures the task, then build around that reality.

The result is not technology for its own sake. It’s innovation that helps researchers focus on the work only they can do – developing ideas, testing them, assessing evidence, challenging conclusions, and improving the scientific record.

Start with the work, not the feature

For the technology teams, researchers are a user group. But they are far from a uniform one. An author preparing a manuscript, a reviewer reading and assessing it closely, and an editor making a recommendation all move through a similar process, but with different goals and definitions of a useful or satisfactory outcome. Even people in the same role can work differently depending on their discipline, experience, location, available time, and the tools around them.

That is why this discovery phase has to reach beyond the task. As Andreas suggests:

“It’s not just on the screen. What is their process? It is not enough to map the steps someone takes through a system. Our teams need to understand the conditions around those steps. How much time does a researcher have? Are they working between meetings on a phone, in an office with a large monitor, at home with printed papers, or in a laboratory where this task is only one part of a much larger day? What information do they need, and where do they have to go to find it?”

These questions often expose problems that a planning document will not. A workflow may look logical in isolation but fail when it asks people to switch between documents, repeat work, or reconstruct context they already understand. What looks like a request for another feature may be evidence of a deeper problem: the process itself is asking too much of the person using it. Good product work begins by finding that problem clearly enough to solve it.

Listen for the problem behind the request

Over the course of a project, product teams hear many requests: ‘add a field’, ‘make a page faster’, or ‘change the order of a process’. While each request may be reasonable, the first task is to understand what prompted it.

Robert Gregich, Senior Product Manager at Frontiers, has seen this through conversations with authors, journal specialists, the customer experience team, and colleagues working across the publishing process – especially in the early iterations of the Frontiers’ article submission platform.

“It was really painful seeing them go through the system and how much time it takes to complete the submission,” he says. “If I was an author, I’d be really frustrated with it.” This helped the team start tackling the major issues straight away, “focusing on what matters to them most - the science, not the paperwork.”

Publishing systems carry real responsibilities. They support editorial assessment, integrity checks, quality controls, and the information needed to move research through the publishing process. The challenge is to distinguish between steps that are genuinely necessary and work that technology can responsibly take on.

That is a more demanding question than, ’What should we build next?’ It asks what people are trying to achieve, where the process places an unnecessary burden on them, and what trade-offs a change will create for researchers and the teams supporting them. Sometimes the answer is not a new feature at all. It may be clearer guidance, fewer repeated actions, or the right information appearing at the right moment.

Test ideas before they become commitments

Identifying the problem is only the first part of the work. The next risk is becoming too attached to the first solution. A good idea may look persuasive in a workshop or work perfectly for the people who designed it, then fail when it meets the conditions in which researchers actually work.

Lukasz Urzedowski, Head of Software Engineering at Frontiers, describes the sequence plainly:

“The creation of software starts with exploration. Understanding the problem, understanding the needs of the customer. Then you have an idea that you start to shape and experiment with: prototype it, test it with the user.”

The principle is familiar. What has changed is the speed at which teams can turn an idea into something researchers can react to, learn from, and refine.

For Andreas and his team, the most useful user tests are grounded in real content. A generic manuscript can show whether someone understands an interface. It cannot show what happens when they are working with a paper they know closely and care about. “They know every sentence in there. They care about every sentence,” Andreas says. “So the feedback is much more realistic. Their reactions are real.”

That is the difference between asking someone whether they like an idea and seeing whether it helps them do their work. User testing can reveal that a new approach reflects behavior researchers already have elsewhere. It can show that a small change might create difficulty for a different group. It can expose assumptions that made sense internally but do not survive in contact with the real world. The purpose is not to defend the first solution. It is to find a better one before a decision is made.

Use AI to make room for judgment, not replace it

Just as with technology more broadly, AI has made it tempting to talk about automation as an end in itself. It is not. Its value lies in helping people spend less time on repetitive work and more time on tasks that require expertise, judgment, and accountability.

For our technology teams, AI can shorten the distance between an idea and something worth testing – it’s desirability (‘is this wanted?’), feasibility (‘can we build it?’), and viability (‘should we build it?’). It can help organize information, explore options, and develop prototypes quickly enough for researchers to react while the question is still relevant. But greater efficiency does not remove the need for care. If anything, it makes that care even more important. The faster a team can produce an answer, the more disciplined it needs to be about asking whether the answer is useful, reliable, and appropriate.

Lukasz describes this as a shift in where engineering time is spent: “Solutionizing, designing, instructing AI what to code and how, and then reviewing the output.” AI can assist with parts of the development process, but it cannot take responsibility for defining the problem, setting the standard, or deciding whether the result should be used. While the balance of the work changes, accountability does not.

Keep learning after the first answer

Discovery does not end when a team settles on a plan or design direction. Research workflows change, expectations change, and technology changes with them. “Software,” as Lukasz puts it, is “the project that is never sleeping.” It has to be maintained, improved, and, when necessary, rethought.

That work depends on staying close to the people using it. Julio Tejedo, Senior Software Engineer, puts the principle plainly: “How is this going to evolve? How the users want it to evolve. That’s the answer.” Feedback is not a ceremonial final check. It is how a team finds out whether an idea has worked, where it has failed, and what needs to change next.

This is what ‘for researchers, by researchers’ means as a working principle. Many of our technology teams come from research backgrounds, which gives them first-hand knowledge of the pressures and realities of research-led work. But that experience is a starting point, not a substitute for current perspectives. Research changes, and no individual experience can represent every researcher.

This is why our teams continue to observe how researchers work, seek feedback, and learn what solutions are needed for the future. Or, as Andreas suggests, ‘When you design well, users won’t even notice it.