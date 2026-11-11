In this article, Marie Soulière, Head of Auditing and Editorial Compliance at Frontiers and elected COPE Trustee, shares insights from her session at COPE’s Publication Integrity Week 2026. She explains why systematic manipulation is like the Hydra: cut off one head and two more grow back.

Paper mills are evolving, and so must our response. From fabricated research papers to manipulated citations, fraudulent peer reviews, and authorship-for-sale schemes, systematic manipulation is becoming increasingly sophisticated. For editors, publishers, and research integrity professionals, recognizing the warning signs early and knowing how to respond have never been more important.

On 5 November, I led a session as part of COPE's Publication Integrity Week 2026, exploring practical ways to identify and respond to organized manipulation of the publication process.

Through real-world examples, audience polls, and discussions about policies and detection strategies, we explored what journals and publishers can do to strengthen their defenses, regardless of their size or resources.

The discussion reinforced the importance of looking for signs of manipulation throughout the publication process and sharing what we learn across the research community.

An evolving threat to research integrity

Paper mills are not a new phenomenon, but their methods are becoming increasingly diverse and difficult to detect.

I often compare this challenge to the Hydra from Greek mythology. Cut off one head, and two more grow in its place. Similarly, just as we learn to recognize one pattern of manipulation, new tactics emerge.

The challenge is not simply identifying fraudulent papers. It is understanding how different forms of manipulation interact, anticipating where vulnerabilities might arise, and ensuring our safeguards evolve alongside the threats.

During the workshop, we asked participants about their familiarity with different types of mills and the measures they considered most effective. Among nearly 200 participants, most were familiar with paper mills and citation mills, but awareness of review mills and authorship mills was lower.

When asked about preventing authorship-for-sale schemes, around half favored strict policies governing authorship changes. Author identity verification and training for editors and reviewers were also identified as important safeguards.

Views on preventing peer review fraud were more divided. Participants highlighted limiting author-suggested reviewers, verifying reviewer identities, and monitoring the quality and speed of peer review as potential solutions.

For me, these findings reinforce something important: there is no single solution to systematic manipulation. We need multiple safeguards, knowledgeable people, robust policies, and ongoing monitoring, all working together.

Four practical steps every journal can take

One concern I wanted to address during the session was the disparity in resources available to journals and publishers.

Not every organization has a dedicated research integrity team, sophisticated detection technologies, or the capacity to conduct extensive investigations. These limitations matter, particularly when we consider the need for a coordinated global response.

But there are practical steps that any journal can take, many of which rely on established guidance and accessible resources rather than costly technology. Drawing on COPE's guidance and the recommendations shared during Publication Integrity Week, here are four accessible actions that can help editors and publishers identify potential risks and respond more effectively:

Start with established guidance. Familiarize yourself with COPE's guidance on systematic manipulation , including its flowcharts and recommended approaches for identifying, investigating, and managing suspected cases. Strengthen editorial policies. Establish clear, consistently applied policies for authorship changes, author-suggested reviewers, and guest editor validation. These are important safeguards against attempts to manipulate authorship, peer review, or editorial decision-making. Look for patterns, not just individual cases. Conduct quarterly audits of submissions, reviewer activity, review reports, authorship changes, and citation patterns. Unusual behaviors that might appear insignificant in isolation can become much more revealing when examined collectively. Make ongoing monitoring part of your routine. Introduce monthly checks using resources such as PubPeer to identify post-publication concerns and the Retraction Watch Database to monitor retractions. Publication and citation information available through Dimensions can also support these checks, subject to access and licensing conditions.

These measures provide a useful starting point, rather than a comprehensive solution to systematic manipulation. My advice is to make these checks regular and systematic rather than waiting until a concern has already escalated. We should also remember that every stage of peer review presents another opportunity to spot a problem.

Research published in Learned Publishing, Rethinking Peer Review Using the Swiss Cheese Model to Better Flag Problematic Manuscripts , reinforces the importance of overlapping safeguards. No individual check will catch everything, but multiple opportunities for informed scrutiny can help identify problems that might otherwise go unnoticed.

The more we equip editors, reviewers, and research integrity professionals to recognize warning signs, the stronger our collective defenses become.

Why we need to work together

One thing I've learned through my work at Frontiers and across the wider research integrity community is that systematic manipulation does not respect organizational boundaries.

Paper mills can operate across multiple publishers, journals, and disciplines. If we only address the problems we encounter within our own organizations, we're missing opportunities to understand and tackle the bigger picture. Sharing what we know, including emerging patterns, effective safeguards, and lessons from investigations, is essential.

I also chair COPE's Systematic Manipulation of the Publication Process Working Group, formerly known as the Paper Mill Working Group. Our aim is to turn collective expertise into practical guidance that journals and publishers can use, particularly those without dedicated research integrity resources.

We're currently developing a companion guide to COPE's existing guidance to help organizations navigate the growing scale and diversity of systematic manipulation. This includes providing clearer approaches to investigating concerns, ensuring due process and fairness when communicating with authors and institutions, and developing accessible resources and procedures that smaller organizations can adopt.

For me, this is one of the most important aspects of industry collaboration. It's not enough for individual publishers to develop sophisticated ways of identifying manipulation. We also need to ensure that knowledge and effective practices are shared more widely.

The more we can strengthen the capabilities of the entire publishing community, the harder it becomes for organized manipulation to exploit gaps between us.

The Hydra analogy reminds us that responding to one threat at a time will never be enough. We need to anticipate, adapt, and work together.

Paper mills work together. So must we.

By sharing knowledge, strengthening practical safeguards, and combining technology with human expertise, we can build a more coordinated and resilient response to systematic manipulation and better protect the integrity of the research we publish.