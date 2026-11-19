Blacktip sharks often stay by the coast, bringing them close to beachgoers and potentially increasing the risk of negative human-shark encounters. Credit: Stephen Kajiura.

Over 170 flights over south-east Florida shores showed researchers that the peak abundance of blacktip sharks that used to overwinter in the area has plummeted from more than 12,000 animals to just over 1,000 in only one decade. During this time, water temperatures rose by 1.2°C. This temperature shift could mean blacktip sharks may not migrate as far south as they used to – a move that could increase risks of shark encounters for beachgoers farther north, where the water is less clear and sharks could confuse swimming humans with prey more easily.

Blacktip sharks are highly migratory. They journey along the US east coast, moving north on their spring migration. Females give birth to their pups off Georgia to North Carolina, and males can reach as far as Long Island New York. In the fall, the sharks migrate south and overwinter as far south as the southern part of Florida. The number of sharks that went this far south, however, has drastically declined, a new Frontiers in Marine Science study has shown.

“The number of blacktip sharks migrating to south-east Florida declined by 90% in the span of 11 years, which corresponded to an increase in water temperature of only around 1°C,” said first author Dr Stephen Kajiura, a biologist at Florida Atlantic University. “This suggests that water temperature is an important driver of shark distribution and potentially portends widespread changes as oceans worldwide continue to warm.”

Shark cam

“Every winter, I received calls from local television stations inquiring about the sharks that could be seen from the beach. I told them what we knew about the (blacktip) shark migration, and as I read through the relevant scientific literature, I realized that our knowledge about this annual phenomenon was limited,” Kajiura said. “I had been flying recreationally, and I decided that an aerial survey would be the best way to quantify shark abundance and more thoroughly document this migration.”

The team started flying surveys on a small plane in February 2011, recording what they saw with a downward-pointing camera. Over time, the number of flights and size of the monitored area increased, totaling 176 flights by the end of the 11-year monitoring effort in December 2021. However, at times, surveying the area proved more challenging than expected.

Scientists used a small plane to fly surveys. This footage is from January 2016. Credit: Stephen Kajiura.

“Our survey transect along the beach took us right beside the Mar-a-Lago resort. When Donald Trump became president, he spent much time there, resulting in a closed airspace for 30 nautical miles around,” said Kajiura. “We often were grounded on days we were trying to collect data on peak shark abundance.”

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Northward retreat

Across the study period, shark abundance increased in January and peaked in mid-February before declining throughout March and April. Shark numbers were highest on February 15th – one week after the coolest average water temperatures had been measured on February 8th. During this seasonal peak, the researchers observed over 12,000 blacktip sharks off south-east Florida shores in 2011. In 2021, just over 1,000 animals could be observed in the same location – roughly a 90% decrease.

Drone flight over south-east Florida shores. Credit: Stephen Kajiura.

“One of the concerns when we initially saw that shark numbers were declining was that we were simply not flying enough and were missing the peak of abundance. We increased our flights to ensure that we were sampling frequently enough to capture the full migration,” said Kajiura. “But despite more flights each season in later years, we consistently saw fewer sharks. This suggests that there was a genuine decrease in shark abundance, and we were not missing the peak.”

The significant drop of peak shark abundance is likely linked to warming waters. Over the 11-year study period, average winter water temperature rose by 1.2°C. In response, sharks shifted their distribution farther north, or possibly into deeper, cooler waters; likely to remain within their preferred temperature range. This move took the sharks outside of the surveyed area and could explain why so few sharks could be observed in later years.

Snack attack

For humans, sharks moving farther north could mean an added risk on a beach day. Although sharks rarely bite humans, especially when unprovoked, blacktips, which usually stay close to the shore, are thought to be responsible for most bites on the US east coast.

“Here in south-east Florida, the Gulf Stream current comes closer to land than anywhere else on the planet. This brings warm, clear water close to the beach, and we generally have good water clarity in this area,” said Kajiura. “Farther north, the water can be more turbid, which makes it more difficult for sharks to see whether a flashing object in the water is a fish, or perhaps the palm of a hand or the sole of a foot.”

Blacktip shark in close proximity to coast where beachgoer is walking. Credit: Stephen Kajiura.

The study’s implications, however, go beyond the east coast. In warming oceans, animals are shifting poleward worldwide, even though higher latitudes are outside of their historic ranges.

“It would have been informative if we could have done this study 50 years ago to see where the southern terminus of the blacktip migration was previously,” concluded Kajiura. “The data from this study suggest that sharks may be much more sensitive to temperature than we realized.”

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