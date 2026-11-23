Pyroclastic flow discovered at 6,148 meters below sea level. Image by Dr Robert Stern, taken as part of Cruise TN438, supported by the National Science Foundation

The deepest part of Earth’s seafloor is the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, more than 11,000 meters below sea level. Scientists exploring near it with a remotely operated vehicle, the Jason/Medea, took rock samples to better understand why it’s so deep and how it’s changing over time. They found something completely unexpected — evidence of explosive volcanic activity at a depth where we didn’t know it was possible, and in part of a tectonic boundary where volcanic activity shouldn’t occur. They also found evidence that a nearby subduction zone, where one tectonic plate moves over another, may be expanding into this area of the seafloor, potentially affecting the movement of tectonic plates in the Pacific.

52 million years ago the Pacific tectonic plate began to slide under the Philippine Sea plate, forming the Mariana Trench, the deepest known valley on the Earth’s ocean floor. The deepest part of this abyss, the Challenger Deep, is almost 11,000 meters below sea level. But why is it so deep? Scientists trying to answer this question sent a remotely operated vehicle to collect samples around the Deep, where they found evidence of the world’s deepest underwater explosive volcanic eruptions.

“Explosive volcanism near trenches is unusual, so we were very surprised,” said Dr Robert J. Stern of the University of Texas at Dallas, lead author of the article in Frontiers in Earth Science. “These are the deepest pyroclastic rocks documented to date from anywhere in the ocean.”

ROVing in the Deep

The researchers sailed to the Mariana Trench in late 2024 to deploy the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Jason/Medea. Although Jason/Medea can’t dive deeper than 6,500 meters below sea level, this still allows it to sample the Deep’s trench wall. They focused on a 550km long forearc segment near the Challenger Deep.

Jason/Medea completed seven dives across an approximately 300km stretch of this forearc. These revealed that the eastern segment of the Deep is deeper, with steeper trench walls, but the boundary between Earth’s crust and upper mantle lies closer to the surface than it does in the west. In the western segment, they found something astonishing: pyroclastic rocks from ultra-deep volcanic eruptions.

The thin, flat layers of rock on the seabed are evidence of the deepest underwater volcanic eruption ever found. They’re also in a totally unexpected place: the forearc is part of a tectonic boundary where the mantle underneath is generally not hot enough to melt, so young lavas are rare.

“The intense pressures at the depths that these submarine volcanoes erupted makes the eruption style different than it would be on land or in shallow water, where the pressures are much lower,” said Stern. “The explosive eruptions observed on land cannot be as powerful under these high-pressure conditions because the gases in the magma cannot expand so much. We are still studying this phenomenon and trying to understand it.”

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Fish (Pseudoliparis sp.), Jason Medea Dive -J2-1676, 6297 meters. Image by Dr. Tomoyo Okumura, taken as part of Cruise TN438, supported by the National Science Foundation

6,500 meters under the sea

The team also concluded that the forearc is stretching from east to west along the seafloor, but the stretching happens differently at each end. In general, finding older rocks indicates that the segment is extending by mechanical stretching of the plates, like taffy being pulled apart, while finding younger volcanic rocks indicates that the segment is extending by adding magma from the mantle. The scientists found more old rocks in the east and more young rocks in the west, suggesting that the eastern segment stretches mechanically while the western segment is accumulating magma. However, more sampling and radiometric dating are needed to test this hypothesis.

The scientists’ work also supports our understanding of why the Challenger Deep is so deep. The two plates at the associated subduction zone are relatively weakly attached to each other, which allows the plate sliding underneath to move more easily. This plate is also narrow and short, which allows it to bend more tightly than normal as it sinks. The steeper dip increases the trench’s depth.

“The sinking of oceanic plates in subduction zones provides most of the energy that make Earth’s tectonic plates move, so as this subduction zone widens, it will affect plate motions at least in the western Pacific,” said Stern, explaining that as the forearc is stretching, the existing subduction zone must also widen.

The many surprises of the Challenger Deep make the team keen to return and sample more, to build a more complete picture of the world 6,500 meters under the sea. The technology currently available to scientists doesn’t allow them to go deeper.

“We haven’t identified the eruption sites yet,” said Stern. “We know that these hot pyroclastic flows moved down slopes, but we don’t think they moved very far. They retained enough heat to re-weld themselves into pretty hard rocks, and that heat would’ve been lost if the pyroclastic flows traveled great distances.”

“We would like to study more of the Challenger Deep forearc segment and go to greater depths,” added Stern. “We were unable to study the seafloor between the depths of 6,500 meters and 11,000 meters, the depth of the Challenger Deep. Only Chinese scientists and some wealthy entrepreneurs now have research tools capable of working down to the bottom of the Challenger Deep.”

Sea cucumber, Jason/Medea Dive J2-1679, 3879 meters. Image by Dr. Tomoyo Okumura, taken as part of Cruise TN438, supported by the National Science Foundation

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