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International review finds that systemic social, economic, biological, and environmental barriers affecting both women and men must be tackled to help people who want to have families.

Advances in fertility medicine have helped millions to have children—but a new international review published today in Frontiers in Science has concluded that such treatments are unlikely to reverse the worldwide fall in fertility rates on their own.

The authorship team of reproductive health experts argues that medical approaches must be matched by action on the complex social, economic, biological, and environmental factors driving fertility decline.

The strongest long-term response, they argue, will combine fertility treatment with infertility prevention, environmental protection, and policies that make it easier for people to start families if they choose to.

If action is not taken to address current global trends, more than nine in 10 countries are likely to see below-replacement fertility rates by 2100. At present, fertility rates are below the ‘replacement level’ of 2.1 children per woman in more than half of the world’s economies. Sustained low fertility could shrink the younger, working-age share of the population in many countries, with major consequences for economies and health systems.

Lead author Prof Robert Norman from the Robinson Research Institute at the University of Adelaide said: “IVF and other fertility treatments have been a success story for millions of patients individually—but fertility rates have kept falling. Technology can help a couple who are struggling to conceive, but it cannot fix the reasons so many people are having children later or having fewer children than they’d like. Reversing this trend—and reducing the wider social and economic consequences—requires fixing the whole system: housing, childcare, how workplaces treat parents, and environmental exposures that affect reproductive health in both men and women.”

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Socioeconomic and biological forces

The paper found that falling fertility rates reflect both social and economic pressures that lead people to delay or limit having children, as well as biological pressures on the body’s capacity to reproduce, particularly reproductive aging and potentially environmental toxicants, pollution, and climate-related stress.

Social and economic factors include the cost of housing and childcare, economic insecurity, longer periods in education, career pressures, and changing roles for men and women. These can all lead people to start families later or have fewer children than they had hoped. Delaying parenthood has biological consequences of its own: as women and men get older, the number and quality of eggs and the quality of sperm decline, making it harder to conceive.

Environmental factors include endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which can mimic, block, or interfere with natural hormones like estrogen and testosterone and are found in some plastics, pesticides, and everyday products. These have been linked to harmful effects on ovarian and uterine function, sperm production, embryo development, and pregnancy. Air pollution and climate-related stressors are also associated with poorer reproductive outcomes.

Much of the evidence on environmental toxicants is based on association rather than proof of causality, and the authors call for long-term studies that track people’s exposures alongside their reproductive health to better understand the risks.

Co-author Prof Linda C Giudice from University of California, San Francisco, said: “There’s growing evidence that harmful chemicals in our environment, air pollution, and climate-related stress can affect sperm and eggs, as well as embryo development and pregnancy. Much of the current human data still shows associations rather than direct cause and effect. That’s exactly why we need better monitoring and long-term studies, so we can understand these risks properly and start reducing them.”

Together, these pressures could leave more people unable to have the families they want, despite costly, physically and emotionally demanding treatment, while sustained low fertility rates could bring population decline, labor shortages, and greater financial pressure on younger generations.

New technologies can help but are only part of the picture

The review surveys a wide range of emerging fertility technologies, from fertility preservation and reproductive tissue engineering to laboratory-grown eggs and sperm, genome editing, and the automation of IVF laboratories. These advances may improve diagnosis, treatment, and access to fertility care for individuals.

However, many remain experimental, costly, or ethically complex, and none is likely to reverse the combined age-related, environmental, and socioeconomic forces behind falling fertility across whole populations.

Instead, the authors call for a broader response that includes reducing exposure to harmful chemicals and climate-related harms, improving monitoring of reproductive health, and ensuring fair access to fertility care. They also point to the importance of policies on healthcare costs, childcare, housing, flexible work, and support for parents.

The authors emphasize that the aim of the review, which draws on existing evidence rather than presenting new data, is to identify ways of removing barriers for people who want children. The authors stress that this is an issue for men as much as for women. Several studies have reported declines in sperm counts in recent decades, although the scale of that decline is still debated among scientists.

“Conversations about fertility still tend to focus on women, eggs, and age, but reproductive health is a shared issue that affects all of us,” said co-author Prof John Aitken from The University of Newcastle, Australia. “Many people choose to have small families or no children at all, and those are personal decisions. What concerns us is the gap between the families people want and the families they’re able to have. Whether the obstacles are financial, practical, or biological, they are all barriers that policymakers can help overcome—and the sooner we act, the greater the likelihood of better outcomes for everyone.”

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The article is part of the Frontiers in Science multimedia article hub 'Addressing global fertility decline.' The hub features an editorial and a version of the article for kids, from other eminent experts: Dr Carlos Simón (Carlos Simon Foundation, Spain) and Dr Marcos Horton (International Federation of Fertility Societies, USA).

About

Frontiers in Science is Frontiers’ flagship, multidisciplinary, open access journal focused on transformational science accelerating solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.

The journal publishes impactful peer-reviewed lead articles, invited from internationally renowned researchers, on scientific and technological advances addressing global challenges in human and planetary health. These are complemented by unique hubs of multi-audience content that create bridges between researchers, decision-makers, innovators, and the public—empowering people across all areas of science, policy, and society to share and build on these advances.

Reflecting its mission, Frontiers in Science has a panoramic scope encompassing human health and well-being, climate change, ecology and biodiversity, urban development, agriculture, food, water, and energy systems, computing, and social and economic sciences.