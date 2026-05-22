Frontiers at LIBER 2026

LIBER is Europe’s largest association of research libraries, representing 420+ university, national, and research libraries.

This year’s annual conference takes place in Trondheim, Norway, from 1 to 3 July 2026.

Frontiers will be in attendance to meet with existing and potential partners, to discuss how we can address the most pressing needs for research libraries, and how we can build the future of open science together.

Reimagining the future of open science

The landscape of global research is shifting. As we navigate the integration of AI, the evolution of data stewardship, and the rising demand for mission-driven science, the partnership between publishers and university libraries has never been more vital.

As well as delivering a plenary session on Thursday 2 July, Frontiers’ CEO Dr Kamila Markram will be holding constructive conversations throughout the event on how we can build a more transparent, reliable, and scalable knowledge system together.

Read more about Kamila's plenary session >

Why join the conversation?

This is an opportunity to engage directly with Frontiers’ team to discuss the future of open science. We’ll explore:

AI-driven integrity: how Frontiers uses technology to strengthen human oversight in peer review

the FAIR² framework: practical pathways for institutions to meet evolving data-sharing mandates

the library as steward: evolving the role of the library in an era of machine-readability and AI-readiness

global impact: linking institutional research output to tangible solutions for a healthy planet.

Register your interest for a strategic discussion

We’re accepting registrations of interest for individual or group discussions. Whether you’d like to meet with Kamila one-on-one or bring a national delegation of library leadership or a library consortium, we welcome the opportunity to align our visions for the future. Register your interest here >

Frontiers’ partnerships with libraries and institutions

Libraries are navigating a rapidly changing open access landscape. Rising costs, transformative agreements that cap out mid-year, and authors left without coverage when budgets run dry. There’s a better way.

Frontiers is a fully open access publisher with no hybrid journals and no conflicting incentives. We work with individual institutions and consortia to build agreements that fit your budget and your researchers’ needs: from unlimited flat-fee publishing to flexible opt-in models .

More than 700 institutions across 20 countries already partner with us. Whether you’re an individual library starting from scratch or rethinking your current setup, or a consortium looking to bring members along at their own pace, we’ll find a model that works.

Book a slot at LIBER 2026 to chat about your needs and we’ll show you what’s possible.

Frontiers’ data management

90% of research data is never reused. Despite advances in open science, researchers still struggle with fragmented, inconsistently formatted data that is difficult to curate and reuse.

Frontiers FAIR² Data Management makes each research dataset a peer-reviewed publication in its own right. It extends FAIR principles (findable, accessible, interoperable, reusable) to AI-readiness, with content encoded for human and machine reuse.

One submission generates four integrated outputs, eligible as a data management cost on most research grants:

a citable Data Article

an interactive portal with AI chat

an ML/AI-ready package

a verifiable FAIR² certificate.

Meet with us at LIBER 2026 to see how it works.

How to arrange your meeting with us

Whatever your needs, we look forward to meeting you at LIBER 2026 in Trondheim. Use our online form to book a 30-minute conversation with the Frontiers team. Just scan the code below or book your slot here>