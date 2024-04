Your Message Dear Librarian, Frontiers is working with libraries, funding agencies, and research consortia to find ways to support researchers directly and remove some or all of the responsibility for Article Publishing Fees from individual authors. I would like to recommend Frontiers institutional plans for consideration and ask the Library to support researchers affiliated with our institution so that they are encouraged to participate and contribute to Open Science. Our institution will benefit from centralized communications, simplified procedures and discounts where applicable. To find out more and to discuss the plan most suitable to our requirements please contact institutions@frontiersin.org Best Regards, Frontiers may also get in touch with you following my recommendation