Frontiers in Animal Science is a multidisciplinary journal exploring sustainable animal systems and the diverse roles animals play in society.

Our Research Topics showcase advances across key areas of animal science, including the use of gut microbiome science and precision nutrition to improve sustainability; unconventional feed resources to enhance productivity while reducing environmental impact; and innovations aimed at producing healthier, more sustainable meat and animal-derived foods.

The following Research Topics are led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of marine science. These Research topics are published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Animal Science, as open access articles.