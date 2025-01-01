Frontiers’ Research Topics are open, collaborative article collections built around emerging themes — connecting researchers to publish, discuss, and discover together.

Defined and led by expert researchers, they bring together communities to write, review, and publish articles around a shared interest – sparking conversation, stimulating collaboration, and accelerating scientific discovery. These collections showcase high-quality research, helping you boost visibility, impact, and citations.

Frontiers in Microbiology is the most cited microbiology journal, advancing our understanding of the role microbes play in addressing global challenges such as healthcare, food security, and climate change.