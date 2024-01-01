Toxicology is the study of the adverse effects of substances on living organisms. Our Research Topics encompass environmental, clinical, and forensic toxicology, focusing on the detection, mechanisms, and impact of toxins. By advancing our understanding of chemical hazards, biological responses, and new approach methodologies, we strive to enhance public health and environmental protection while addressing the effects and impact of toxic exposures.

The following Research Topics are led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of toxicology. These Research topics are published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Toxicology, as open access articles.