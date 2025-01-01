Dr Kamila Markram
CEO and Co-founder, Frontiers
“The global challenges we face demand faster, better science—powered by better data. It’s not enough for data to be open; it must be structured, reusable, and ready to drive impact. We are committed to making science open and accelerating solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. FAIR² Data Management helps researchers transform their data into a powerful tool for discovery, tackling urgent issues from climate resilience to biomedical breakthroughs."