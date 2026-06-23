"I grew up thinking that we had figured out all of science. We knew everything there was to know. When I knew that there was a gap in our knowledge, I realized it was my opportunity to jump in and do what I could to try to solve that problem."

Join primatologist Dr Elodie Freymann in western Uganda as she reveals the detective work behind her remarkable discoveries about how chimpanzees treat wounds, and explains why they are changing how scientists think about animal healthcare and the behavior once believed to be uniquely human.

Discover is a Frontiers film series that takes viewers inside the scientific discoveries that are changing how we understand our world.