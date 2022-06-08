Find a journal
Wooden shipwrecks provide microbial habitats similar to geological seabed structures, reports a new Frontiers study. Wood fall and other surfaces are often islands of deep-sea life, but little is known about the microbial diversity of human-made habitats.
With the help of some ants, NASA scientists have developed an innovative concept to measure exactly how deep the snow layer is covering sea ice and mountains using a lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) instrument in space.
When should I fit exercise within my daily schedule? For most, the answer depends on schedule and working hours. But recent findings also suggest that women burn more body fat during morning exercise, whereas evenings counted more for men.
