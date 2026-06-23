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"I grew up thinking that we had figured out all of science. We knew everything there was to know. When I knew that there was a gap in our knowledge, I realized it was my opportunity to jump in and do what I could to try to solve that problem."
Join primatologist Dr Elodie Freymann in western Uganda as she reveals the detective work behind her remarkable discoveries about how chimpanzees treat wounds, and explains why they are changing how scientists think about animal healthcare and the behavior once believed to be uniquely human.
Discover is a Frontiers film series that takes viewers inside the scientific discoveries that are changing how we understand our world.
In the Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2026 report co-published by the World Economic Forum and Frontiers, cutting-edge technologies act directly on power grids, drug pipelines, food production, cooling systems, mining, and robotics.
Chimpanzees have been observed using medicinal plants and caring for each other’s wounds. Join primatologist Dr Elodie Freymann in Budongo Forest in western Uganda as she reveals the detective work behind these remarkable discoveries.
A sunfish being blown to bits is the result of a never before described behavior of an orca pod in the Gulf of California.
Researchers identified pronounced muscle attachments on the princesses’ bones, consistent with training and developing the muscles for archery, as well as signs of well-cared-for physical trauma.
Scientists in search of coral reef barriers which had been detected but not investigated in the 1960s, and were thought to be dead, discovered an apparently thriving ecosystem of deep-water corals.
Here are some images that showcase some of the newest findings published in the past month.
Frontiers won gold and silver at the 2026 EPIC Awards, presented by the Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP), for pioneering work in AI and research integrity in publishing