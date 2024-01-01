Institutional partnerships for consortia

Our consortium-wide agreements simplify the process for authors publishing in journals and help contribute to the growing number of research articles openly available to everyone.

A transparent partnership

Open access ensures that the research your authors publish is free and permanently accessible worldwide. By partnering with us, you can reduce the overall cost of open-access publishing, increase visibility for your institution, and access high-quality papers.

You'll benefit from reduced administrative time through centralized communications and streamlined submission and payment workflows.

You'll have access to discounts on article publishing charges (APCs), depending on the agreement.

You'll be provided with insights into open-access uptake and expenditure via tailored institutional dashboard reporting.

You'll receive support from a dedicated account manager to advise on your specific needs.

Transparent and collaborative agreements

Our partnerships are founded on transparency and collaboration. We understand that each institution has unique needs, so we provide you with personalized support to ensure a smooth experience throughout our agreement.

If you want to recommend our institutional plans to your librarian, fill in this recommendation form. If you are interested in setting up an institutional partnership and need some more information, please contact us today.

Consortium agreements

We have pioneered national consortium agreements for research organizations and their researchers.