Major Boost to Open Access Publishing as Norway Signs New National Agreement

A landmark national agreement has today been signed by the Norwegian Directorate​ for ICT and Joint Services ​in Higher Education & Research​​ (Unit) and the leading open access publisher Frontiers.

The terms of the agreement will simplify the publishing process for Norwegian researchers who publish in Frontiers’ journals. The deal includes a national discount on article processing charges (APCs), centralized, flexible invoicing, payment options, and dedicated support for library staff dealing with APCs.

The Frontiers – Unit Open Access Framework Agreement highlights the commitment of Norway’s research community to make research universally and freely accessible. The agreement will initially run for three years from January 2020.

Nina Karlstrøm, head of section at Unit, said: “Unit is pleased to announce its first national agreement with a pure open access publisher, Frontiers. The centralized invoicing and standardized workflow will simplify the process for authors wishing to publish openly in Frontiers journals, and help contribute to the growing number of Norwegian research articles that are openly available to all.”

Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder at Frontiers, said: “This is great news for Norway’s research community and Europe’s bold vision for open access science. We are starting to see more and more commitment for a fairer, more transparent way of making research freely accessible to society at large. Norway joins other consortia, including the UK, Sweden, and Austria, all of whom have committed to open-access framework agreements with Frontiers.”

From January, 27 of the institutions represented by Unit can publish in Frontiers’ open access journals at a discounted rate. Researchers at these institutions will have access to Frontiers’ Open Science tools, including collaborative peer-review, article and author impact metrics, and scholarly social sharing tools such as the Loop research network.

Initial participants include:

Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority

Norwegian Institute of Public Health

The Fafo Research Foundation

Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences

Østfold University College

Western Norway University of Applied Sciences

Peace Research Institute Oslo

Institute for Social Research

Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research

NILU – Norwegian Institute for Air Research

Nofima the Food Research Institute

NORCE Norwegian Research Centre AS

Nord University

Norwegian School of Sport Sciences – The Library

Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Norwegian Institute for Nature Research

Norwegian Institute for Water Research

SINTEF AS

Sykehuset Østfold

Soerlandet Hospital

Institute of Transport Economics

UiT The Artic University of Norway

University of Agder

University of Bergen

University of Stavanger

University of South-Eastern Norway

Norwegian Veterinary Institute

