Life sciences
14 May 2025
Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid
Scientists observed chimpanzees in Uganda apparently cleaning and treating their own and others’ wounds.
Life sciences
14 May 2025
Health
09 May 2025
At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, it’s impossible to cover all of them. Here are just five amazing papers on the power of hormones you may have missed.
Health
08 May 2025
Prof Eliane Candiani Arantes and Prof Manuela Berto Pucca are co-authors of a newly published Frontiers in Public Health article that focuses on the rising number of scorpion stings straining Brazil’s public health system. In this latest Frontier Scientist installment, they talk about their research and careers.
Psychology
07 May 2025
Study participants asked to choose whether to empathize with or describe people preferred to empathize with groups, despite finding it difficult and distressing.
Life sciences
02 May 2025
Researchers found a centuries-old mummy from Austria exceptionally well preserved – likely the result of a never-before reported embalming method using wood chips, twigs, fabric, and zinc chloride
Robotics and AI
30 Apr 2025
Current algorithms for the detection of deepfakes increasingly rely on remote pulse reading to distinguish them from genuine videos of people. Here, scientists show for the first time that the most recent deepfakes feature a global pulse rate which appears realistic. This worrying development makes it necessary for deepfake detectors to become more powerful, for example, by focusing on local variations in blood flow within the face.
Health
29 Apr 2025
Authors from the US have now published a new in study in Frontiers in Physiology. They showed that female athletes are rapidly catching up with, and may soon overtake, their male peers in sports events under extreme physiological circumstances.
Life sciences
25 Apr 2025
Researchers examined shark bites in French Polynesia and found, for the first time, that some sharks may bite in self-defense when their survival instinct kicks in
Health
24 Apr 2025
Research showed parents of children who struggle with attending school regularly feel the effects of school distress across all aspects of their lives, rating it as the second most threatening possible life event.
Life sciences
16 Apr 2025
In a new Frontiers in Conservation Science article, Dr Kelly Dunning discusses the politicization of wildlife management. The team analyzed hundreds of documents to track the case of grizzlies being taken off or staying on the list of endangered species. This editorial highlights some of the issues that come with wildlife management becoming ever more political.
Health
15 Apr 2025
High percentages of adverse birth outcomes in vulnerable communities could be alleviated by reducing odds to the same levels less vulnerable women experience
Life sciences
10 Apr 2025
Researchers have shown for the first time that bumblebee colonies are more likely to become infested with bumblebee wax moths as they are closer to nearby honeybee hives, which can likewise host these potentially devastating parasites. As the distance to the apiaries decreased, bumblebee colonies were less productive, while their workers showed a weaker general immune response to pathogens and parasites. The authors advise honeybee keepers to keep apiaries away from habitats rich in bumblebees, which are important pollinators but declining worldwide.
Climate action
09 Apr 2025
Earth Day, an annual event to show support for the protection of the Earth and what’s living on it, is almost upon us. To celebrate, we’re highlighting five recently published Frontiers articles on energy, ecosystems, and the environment.
Environment
08 Apr 2025
By examining mercury concentrations in tree rings, researchers showed that trees could be witnesses to illegal gold mining activities in the Amazon, highlighting their potential as biomonitors
Life sciences
07 Apr 2025
A phytoplankton bloom damaged habitats, deprived bottlenose dolphins of nutritious prey, and led to a sharp rise in strandings and deaths.
