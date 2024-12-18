Frontiers for Young Minds: Chinese speakers are the latest audience to access high-quality science for kids
Photo credit: Frontiers Chinese speakers can now access a growing catalog of Frontiers for Young Minds scientific resources as part of the journal’s expansion into new languages. The launch in China is part of a wider strategy to bring high-quality, understandable science to kids, teens, teachers, and the public globally. Five articles written by Nobel Prize laureates will be featured in the first Chinese-version launch, with more content coming in September. Frontiers for Young Minds is an award-winning, non-profit, open-access scientific journal for kids. Leading scientific authors re-write their previously peer-reviewed published articles to be accessible to young readers, and then young reviewers aged 8-15 review them to be engaging for their peers, before the new articles are widely disseminated online. Its broad subject areas of publishing cover the whole of STEM: Astronomy and Physics, Biodiversity, Chemistry and Materials, Earth Sciences, Human Health, Mathematics, Neuroscience and Psychology, Engineering and Technology. Frontiers for Young Minds’ mission is to inspire and engage the next generation of scientists and citizens by publishing fun-to-read science that is globally accessible to all. Hundreds of articles are already available in Hebrew and Arabic, with French coming later in 2023 and plans underway for Spanish, […]