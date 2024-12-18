Young Minds

Ex-World Bank chief economist Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt joins Frontiers for Young Minds as specialty chief editor

Image: Asli Demirgüç-Kunt Frontiers for Young Minds welcomes Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt, former chief economist of the Europe and central Asia region at the World Bank, as specialty chief editor for their newly re-launched section on mathematics and economics. With over 30 years of experience at the World Bank, Dr Demirgüç-Kunt will bring a new understanding of economics to kids all over the world. Laura Henderson, Head of Public Outreach at Frontiers for Young Minds said: “I’m excited to welcome Dr Demirgüç-Kunt and add a new focus into our journal. Economics is vital to the understanding of everything from our day-to-day purchases to our global power dynamics, building from the underlying theories of mathematics to real-world applications. It’s crucial for making sense of our world systems and for improving our future. We are proud that she has chosen to work with us to make this new section scope a huge success.” Dr Demirgüç-Kunt said: “I am excited and honored to join Frontiers for Young Minds. It is a great opportunity to spark interest in the next generation of young economists and motivate them to make the world a better and fairer place for all.” Frontiers for Young Minds is an award-winning, […]