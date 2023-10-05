Frontiers for Young Minds: New partnership launches French-language version of kids’ scientific journal 

Frontiers for Young Minds, an award-winning, non-profit, open-access scientific journal for kids, in partnership with Jeunes Francophones et la Science, has launched a French version as part of a wider strategy to bring accessible, high-quality science to global audiences. The expansion provides free access to scientific articles for 300 million French speakers around the world.

Photo credit: Frontiers

Frontiers for Young Minds publishes articles written by renowned researchers and peer-reviewed by children between the ages of 8-15. The young reviewers work alongside the scientists, providing feedback to make sure the articles are engaging and understandable for their peers before publication. The unique review process empowers the young reviewers with a better understanding of the scientific process and provides them with critical thinking skills.

Jeunes Francophones et la Science (JEFS) is a not-for-profit organization that is passionate about communicating quality science to young, French-speaking learners. As part of the partnership, JEFS will translate existing articles into French, support French-speaking researchers in writing original scientific articles for young learners, and introduce the journal’s innovative kid-led peer review process to a network of French-speaking science mentors and schools.

The first group of translated articles focus on microbiology and include:

An Incredible Invisible World: How Microorganisms Could Take Care of Corals in Difficult Times by Jonathan A Eisen, Phillipe Rosado, et al.

Sepsis: When a Simple Infection Becomes Deadly by Andrew G Farthing, Jessie Howell, et al.

Microbial Mats: Primitive Structures That Could Help us Find Life on Other Worlds by Santiago Cadena, Paula Maza-Márquez, et al.

Journey Into Darkness: Microbes Living in Caves and Mines by Cesareo Saiz-Jimenez

COVID-19 Vaccines: Was the Writing on the Wall? by Anna Roitburd-Berman and Jonathan M Gershoni

The launch of the French version of Frontiers for Young Minds follows the expansion into Hebrew, Arabic, and Chinese, with plans also underway for Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi. It also highlights Frontiers’ commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Goal 4, in particular, to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Laura Henderson, Frontiers for Young Minds’ head of program commented: “We’re very excited to partner with JEFS and their expert members to bring Frontiers for Young Minds’ exceptional science to kids not only in France, but in all Francophone parts of the world – a language close to our hearts as our headquarters is in French-speaking Switzerland. We are actively seeking funding partners to help ensure we can add all major global languages and make our articles available to the majority of kids worldwide, including those in lower socio-economic communities.”

The French version of the Frontiers for Young Minds can be found at https://kids.frontiersin.org/fr with further original and translated articles coming in 2024.

About Frontiers for Young Minds

Frontiers for Young Minds (FYM) is an award-winning, non-profit, open-access, scientific journal for kids that publishes articles written by leading researchers and peer reviewed by children aged 8-15. The journal features over 1,250 articles with over 35 million views and downloads, produced by 3,800 authors, mentored by 800+ scientists and reviewed by 7,400+ youngsters from 65 countries worldwide. FYM publishes in eight subject areas (Astronomy and Physics, Biodiversity, Chemistry and Materials, Earth Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Human Health, Mathematics and Economics, Neuroscience and Psychology) with articles available in English, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese, and French.

About JEFS

Jeunes Francophones et la Science is a not-for-profit organization that is passionate about communicating quality science to young, French-speaking learners. JEFS is based in Montpellier, France, and is building networks throughout all French-speaking communities to bring cutting-edge scientific work to learners around the world. To join the JEFS network of schools, science mentors, and editors, email: assojfsmontpellier@gmail.com

About Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.1 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.