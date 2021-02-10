Society journal news
Spanish Journal of Soil Science selects Frontiers as first publishing partner
Open access society journal the Spanish Journal of Soil Science (SJSS) has chosen Frontiers as its first commercial publishing partner.
06 Jan 2021
The open access journal aims to bring together drug and alcohol abuse scientists and clinicians from across the globe.
04 Dec 2020
Fred Fenter, executive editor of Frontiers, together with publishing partnerships manager Robyn Mugridge lead the Frontiers partnership program. Below, they offer some perspective on the year passed.
02 Dec 2020
Frontiers to become the official publisher of Public Health Reviews (PHR), a multi-disciplinary journal publishing reviews and policy briefs of importance to public health, locally and globally.
13 Aug 2020
Frontiers and the Geological Society of London are thrilled to announce that they have formed a publishing partnership to facilitate the launch of a new Gold Open Access journal Earth Science, Systems and Society (also known as ES3).
20 May 2020
The journal, currently published by Springer Nature, will transfer to Frontiers in January 2021.
01 May 2020
From January 2021, the International Journal of Public Health will transition from a subscription model to Gold Open Access.
