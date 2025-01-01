About the Frontiers Planet Prize

A three million US dollar prize to address the climate crisis

The threats to our planet’s health are reaching critical levels. And science tells us the window of opportunity to do something about them is limited. Transformative action must happen now.



A focused, accelerated process can address urgent global crises – the same way COVID-19 vaccines were developed in record time. So to mobilize the scientific community and highlight their work, we created the Frontiers Planet Prize.

The world’s biggest prize in scientific solutions for planetary health

Three prizes of 1 million USD each awarded annually to breakthrough research

Accelerating science to address the climate crisis, through global collaboration

Elevating breakthrough research to drive policy action and funding

To stabilize our planet’s ecosystem, scientists need greater funding, support, and visibility. Amplifying their work is crucial to driving policy change and tackling the urgent environmental challenges we face.

Who is eligible to enter the Frontiers Planet Prize?

All researchers can enter the prize. If your research has the potential to solve some of the world's urgent environmental challenges, you're eligible to enter.



Scientists enter through their research institution or university, who have agreed to act as a National Nominating Body (NNB). If your institution isn't already an NNB but would like to take part, it can contact us at planetprize@frontiersin.org.



Perhaps you know a colleague who is working on something that could be eligible for the Frontiers Planet Prize. Or maybe you’d just like to spread the word about the urgency of what the Frontiers Planet Prize is about.

More about Frontiers Planet Prize

Dr Kamila Markram, Frontiers, CEO and co-founder, explains why the Frontiers Planet Prize was created and discusses the role of scientists in ensuring healthy and prosperous lives for humanity within the boundaries of our planet.

