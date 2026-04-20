Type at least 3 characters
228 journals
journals
Field chief editor
Massimo Ruzzene, University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder, United States·
4 sections 39 articles 140,273 article views
Acta Virologica
New
Field chief editor
Charles E Irwin, Jr., University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, United States·
4 sections 47 articles 111,691 article views
Advanced Optical Technologies is an open-access journal publishing peer-reviewed research on innovations in optical design, engineering, and manufacturing.
Field chief editor
Roberto Morandotti, Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, Université du Québec, Quebec City, Canada·
4 sections 602 articles 156,688 article views 5,581 citations 3.2 IF 4.8 citescore
Discover research exploring aerospace applications for civil and commercial aviation, as well as new and futuristic aerospace technologies.
Field chief editor
Ramesh K Agarwal, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, United States·
5 sections 46 articles 248,837 article views
Explore research that advances our understanding of human aging and the fundamental link with age-related diseases.
Field chief editor
LAURA HAYNES, School of Medicine, University of Connecticut, Farmington, United States·
9 sections 857 articles 5,269,018 article views 7,334 citations 4.9 IF 5.9 citescore
Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience is one of the most cited journals in the field of geriatrics and gerontology, with research on central nervous system aging.
Field chief editor
Thomas Wisniewski, Grossman School of Medicine, New York University, New York, United States·
6 sections 8,263 articles 70,275,002 article views 231,761 citations 5.2 IF 10.0 citescore
Field chief editor
John R Porter, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark·
7 sections 1,014 articles 4,600,882 article views 10,145 citations 4.2 IF 6.8 citescore
Frontiers in Allergy is one of the most cited journals in its field, advancing our understanding of allergic diseases and how to manage them.
Field chief editor
Nikolaos (Nikos) G Papadopoulos, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece·
13 sections 960 articles 4,783,151 article views 6,849 citations 3.4 IF 4.3 citescore
Explore cutting-edge herpetology research on amphibians and reptiles, from evolution to conservation.
Field chief editor
Trenton Garner, Zoological Society of London, London, United Kingdom·
6 sections 107 articles 410,872 article views 0.8 citescore
Explore research highlighting techniques for detecting, analyzing and monitoring chemical/biochemical systems across various fields.
Field chief editor
Jason Cheng, University of California, Riverside, Riverside, United States·
7 sections 125 articles 582,905 article views 2.5 IF 4.3 citescore
Explore research on perioperative medicine, anesthesia, and critical care aimed at improving patient outcomes
Field chief editor
Thomas Schricker, McGill University, Montreal, Canada·
7 sections 125 articles 350,872 article views 1.1 citescore
Explore research on sustainable animal science, covering topics such as welfare, nutrition and genetics
Field chief editor
Christine Janet Nicol, Royal Veterinary College (RVC), London, United Kingdom·
5 sections 976 articles 3,810,039 article views 5,437 citations 2.8 IF 4.2 citescore
Explore research on antennas, propagation, and wireless systems, advancing sustainable infrastructure and innovation.
Field chief editor
Francisco Falcone, Public University of Navarre, Pamplona, Spain·
6 sections 28 articles
Discover research exploring solutions to antibiotic resistance, development and delivery to improve the health of the global population.
Field chief editor
Stephen Henry Gillespie, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, United Kingdom·
5 sections 133 articles 673,120 article views 3.9 IF 5.0 citescore
Explore research on applied mathematics and statistics, driving innovation in science, engineering, finance, and data science.
Field chief editor
Charles K. Chui, Stanford University, Stanford, United States·
8 sections 985 articles 4,972,751 article views 6,773 citations 2.0 IF 3.6 citescore
Explore research related to the production of aquatic animals and plants, and all farming aspects, including production, sustainability and economics.
Chief editors
Simon MacKenzie, Institute of Aquaculture, Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Stirling, Stirling, United Kingdom·
David Little, University of Stirling, Stirling, United Kingdom·
4 sections 135 articles 425,461 article views 3.1 citescore
Explore research on the ways in which arachnids interact with human society, from medicine to agriculture, and the benefits they have upon the ecosystem
Field chief editor
Matjaz Kuntner, National Institute of Biology (NIB), Ljubljana, Slovenia·
6 sections 33 articles 148,158 article views
Research on AI's impact across sectors like healthcare, finance, law, and education, advancing innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration.
Field chief editor
Thomas Hartung, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, United States·
12 sections 2,576 articles 17,482,507 article views 33,693 citations 6.7 IF 8.0 citescore
Field chief editor
Julio Navarro, University of Victoria, Victoria, Canada·
15 sections 1,983 articles 8,754,322 article views 21,273 citations 2.4 IF 5.5 citescore
Explore research on hearing, balance, and auditory disorders, advancing diagnostics, treatments, and rehabilitation technologies.
Field chief editor
Anil K. Lalwani, Columbia University, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, United States·
6 sections 149 articles 443,345 article views