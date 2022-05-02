169 journals
Frontiers in Aerospace Engineering New
Explores aerospace applications for civil and commercial aviation, as well as new and futuristic aerospace technologies to facilitate the new generation of optimized and efficient air travel.
Field Chief Editor
Ramesh K Agarwal, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, United States·
5 sections 3 articles
Frontiers in Aging
Advances our understanding of human aging and the fundamental link with age-related diseases, ultimately leading to improved healthspans.
8 sections 177 articles 368,502 article views
Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience
The third most-cited journal in the field of geriatrics and gerontology, with a focus on understanding the mechanistic processes associated with central nervous system aging.
Field Chief Editor
Thomas Wisniewski, Grossman School of Medicine, New York University, New York, United States·
6 sections 4,848 articles 29,340,185 article views 82,277 citations 5.702 IF 6.4 citescore
Frontiers in Agronomy
This exciting journal investigates how agronomy will develop in the 21st century as we address climate change, focus on food systems and find ways to produce enough, waste less, and recycle more.
Field Chief Editor
John R Porter, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark·
7 sections 229 articles 472,607 article views 0.9 citescore
Frontiers in Allergy
This multidisciplinary journal advances our understanding of allergic diseases and how to manage them, ultimately promoting human and planetary health.
Field Chief Editor
Nikolaos (Nikos) G Papadopoulos, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece·
9 sections 207 articles 312,273 article views
Frontiers in Analytical Science New
Highlights techniques for detecting, analyzing and monitoring chemical/biochemical systems across fields including medical sciences, environmental studies and forensics.
Field Chief Editor
Huan-Tsung Chang, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan·
6 sections 26 articles
Frontiers in Anesthesiology New
Explores advances across the field of perioperative medicine and anesthesia to improve standard of care and reduce the risk of postoperative complications.
Field Chief Editor
Andrea Kurz, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, United States·
5 sections
Frontiers in Animal Science
A multidisciplinary journal that advances our understanding of food and livestock production, while safeguarding animal welfare and environmental sustainability.
Field Chief Editor
Christine Janet Nicol, Royal Veterinary College (RVC), London, United Kingdom·
5 sections 189 articles 246,809 article views
Frontiers in Antibiotics New
Provides a forum to explore solutions to antibiotic resistance, development and delivery to improve the health of the global population.
Field Chief Editor
Stephen Henry Gillespie, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, United Kingdom·
4 sections 4 articles
Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics
Explores how the application of mathematics and statistics can drive scientific developments across data science, engineering, finance, physics, biology, ecology, business, medicine, and beyond
Field Chief Editor
Charles K. Chui, Stanford University, Stanford, United States·
8 sections 436 articles 1,887,048 article views 1,371 citations 2.1 citescore
Frontiers in Aquaculture New
Advancing research related to the production of aquatic animals and plants, and all farming aspects, including management, production, sustainability and economics.
Chief Editors
Simon MacKenzie, Institute of Aquaculture, Faculty of Natural Sciences, University of Stirling, Stirling, United Kingdom·
David Little, University of Stirling, Stirling, United Kingdom·
4 sections
Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence
A nexus for research in core and applied AI areas, this journal focuses on the enormous expansion of AI into aspects of modern life such as finance, law, medicine, agriculture, and human learning.
Field Chief Editor
Thomas Hartung, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, United States·
12 sections 540 articles 2,229,580 article views 1,652 citations 2.2 citescore
Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences
Advances the understanding of our universe - from planetary science to extragalactic astronomy, to high-energy and astroparticle physics.
Field Chief Editor
Julio Navarro, University of Victoria, Victoria, Canada·
15 sections 814 articles 2,498,615 article views 3,525 citations 4.055 IF 4.1 citescore
Frontiers in Behavioral Economics New
Explores the role of cognitive limitations and biases in decision-making, from household economics to culture and ethics, increasing our understanding of human behavior.
Field Chief Editor
Marina Della Giusta, University of Reading, Reading, United Kingdom·
6 sections
Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience
Part of the world's most cited neuroscience journal series, this journal highlights reseach in all species that advances our understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying behavioral outcomes.
Field Chief Editor
Nuno Sousa, Life and Health Sciences Research Institute, School of Medicine, University of Minho, Braga, Portugal·
7 sections 3,522 articles 25,761,390 article views 69,879 citations 3.617 IF 5.4 citescore
Frontiers in Big Data
This innovative journal focuses on the power of big data - its role in machine learning, AI, and data mining, and its practical application from cybersecurity to climate science and public health.
Field Chief Editor
Huan Liu, Arizona State University, Tempe, United States·
10 sections 319 articles 1,361,569 article views 1,186 citations 2.7 citescore