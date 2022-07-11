Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Royal Veterinary College (RVC)
London , United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Animal Science
University of Florida
Gainesville , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Physiology and Management
University of Kentucky
Lexington , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Nutrition
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala , Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy