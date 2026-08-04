Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy
Institutlo Nacional de Investigación Agropecuaria (INIA)
Montevideo, Uruguay
Associate Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy
COISPA Tecnologia & Ricerca
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy
University of Teramo
Teramo, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy