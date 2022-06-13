Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala , Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala , Sweden
Associate Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy
COISPA Tecnologia & Ricerca
Bari , Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy
Scotland's Rural College
Edinburgh , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Animal Welfare and Policy