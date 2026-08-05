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Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA)
Barcelona, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Norwegian University of Life Sciences
As, Norway
Associate Editor
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Colombian Corporation for Agricultural Research (AGROSAVIA)
Mosquera, Colombia
Associate Editor
Animal Breeding and Genetics
Consorzio Ricerca Filiera Lattiero-Caseari Ragusa (CoRFiLaC)
Ragusa, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Breeding and Genetics