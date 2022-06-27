Mission & scope

The application of animal science has resulted in phenomenal increases in the productivity of traditional livestock species. Increased intensification has enabled millions of people to access meat, dairy, fish and eggs as a routine part of their daily diet. However, the production and consumption of animal-derived products also raises deep and urgent questions relating to human health, environmental sustainability and animal welfare.

Hard-won progress in reducing hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition has stalled in recent years and FAO analyses show that the world is not on track to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030. Animal-derived products have an important role to play in meeting this target. A small increase in animal-derived foods would greatly benefit vulnerable population groups, particularly women of reproductive age, infants and children, by providing high quality protein and important micronutrients. However, in many middle and high-income countries consumption of animal-derived foods exceeds levels required for good health and may, in some cases, lead directly or indirectly to poor health outcomes. Set against a background of rising demand and ongoing human population growth, the production of animals for food raises other urgent questions for human health. Efforts are needed to reduce antimicrobial usage and antimicrobial resistance, to improve food safety and to reduce the spread of known pathogens and the existential risk of emergence of new viral zoonoses. Animal science has a critical role to play in producing healthier and more robust animals, and in designing housing and management systems that are more resilient to environmental perturbation and which protect the health of human workers.

Raising animals for food also presents enormous environmental challenges relating to water and land use, greenhouse gas and other emissions, soil quality and biodiversity. Societies increasingly demand that environmental impacts are properly recorded, considered and mitigated. Animal welfare is also high on the agenda in many societies and there is an ethical imperative to ensure that production systems are humane and can provide animals with a good life. Difficult decisions lie ahead. Should farm animals be kept in intensive systems, separated from (shrinking) protected natural landscapes, or integrated into previously natural landscapes alongside other forestry or leisure enterprises? Addressing these questions requires animal science to be considered within frameworks that encompass policy, governance, economics and consumer preference.

Frontiers in Animal Science is an open access journal that publishes original, high-quality research in traditional and novel disciplines pertaining to the use of all animals (including insects and other invertebrates) for food production. Submissions are rigorously and transparently peer reviewed. Submissions with a focus on traditional aspects of livestock production, including nutrition, genetics, management and housing, are welcome. Advances in approaches and technologies concerning genomics, microbiome studies, precision livestock farming and automation that address the challenges mentioned above are encouraged. The journal also welcomes submissions on animal welfare science, the ethics of animal production, concept of animal sentience, consumer and stakeholder attitudes, environmental sustainability, governance and the role of animals in food security and health. Frontiers in Animal Science is a multidisciplinary Open Access platform dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality scientific articles in the field, bringing together experts from academia, industry, and policy spheres to inspire and promote cutting-edge research.

Specialty Sections and their Chief Editors

- Animal Welfare and Policy - Led by Linda Keeling (Swedish University of Agricultural Studies)

- Precision Livestock Farming - Led by Guilherme Rosa (University of Wisconsin Madison)

- Animal Nutrition - Led by David Harmon (University of Kentucky)

- Animal Physiology and Management - Led by Geoffrey Dahl (University of Florida)

- Product Quality - Led by Jose Manuel Lorenzo (Centro Tecnologico de la Carne)

Further sections will be launched soon:

- Animal Breeding and Genetics

- Sustainable Animal Production

- Ethics