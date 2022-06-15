Mission & scope

Frontiers in Animal Science is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the human use of animals across multiple contexts including: food, clothing, transport, research, sport and companionship.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Christine Janet Nicol (Royal Veterinary College, UK) and welcomes submissions in all areas of natural or social science that address the human use of animals, including those that bridge the gap between animal science and the urgent policy questions surrounding human health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. Frontiers in Animal Science is currently indexed in ESCI, Scopus, DOAJ, among others.

The journal covers the following subject areas:

animal breeding and genetics

animal nutrition

animal physiology and management

animal welfare and policy

precision livestock farming

product quality

In addition, submissions on the following topics are encouraged:

animal housing

the ethics of animal production

consumer and stakeholder attitudes

environmental sustainability

governance

the role of animals in food security and health

Advances in approaches and technologies concerning genomics, microbiome studies, and automation are also welcome. In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 2: zero hunger; and SDG 12: responsible consumption and production.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Animal Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of animal science research by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.