Accessibility statement

Accessibility at Frontiers

Frontiers is dedicated to ongoing development to align with the standards set in W3C’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.2 AA standard to ensure that as many people as possible have access to our services.

The following showcases some of our key accessibility features.

On our website (www.frontiersin.org):

The main navigation menu stays the same on every page, making it easier for users to navigate around the website.

The ‘skip to content’ links on most web pages allow users to skip the top menu and go straight to the main part of the relevant web page.

Images on the web pages include alternative text, which describes the image for users using screen readers or when images do not load.

Users can move through the web pages using only a keyboard.

In our published articles:

A navigation menu allows users to jump to different sections of an article easily.

Users can change text contrast and font settings using tools on their device.

Images in articles published after June 2025 include alternative text, which describes the image for users using screen readers or when images do not load.

Buttons and links highlight clearly when selected, so that users know where they are on the web page.

Users can zoom in up to 400%, and the text will still fit on their screen.

Articles are available in several formats: web page, XML, ePUB (EPUB3), and PDF.

Tables in articles published after June 2025 are provided in code, making them easier to read with screen readers and other assistive technology, just for the ePUB format.

Math equations are shown in a special format (MathML) in English articles and in many Frontiers for Young Minds articles in other languages.

Videos come with captions, allowing users to read what is being said in the video.

What Frontiers is currently working on

Frontiers has a team working on projects to further the accessibility of our services and ensure accessibility is seamlessly integrated into new product development.

Here is a list of some key accessibility features we’re currently working on.

Ensuring that the navigation menu automatically closes when it is no longer in use, so it does not interfere with navigation across web pages.

Making changes to text and background colors to improve readability, especially for people with low vision.

Ensuring that the ‘skip to content’ link – which allows users skip the top menu and go straight to the main part of the web page – appears on all our pages to improve navigation for keyboard and screen reader users.

Exploring ways to add alternative text – a short description that helps people using screen readers understand what the image shows to images – in older articles. We are also looking into a request system so readers can ask for a more accessible version of the article where it is not available.

Adding detailed text descriptions for key visuals such as graphs and charts, which are currently displayed as images, to ensure screen readers can describe them.

Adding video transcripts (written versions of what is said) for all videos available across our web pages.

Reviewing and updating the description on button labels to make sure their purpose is always clear.

Increasing the size of smaller clickable targets such as buttons and links to make them visually more accessible and easier to use.

Information on the European Accessibility Act

The European Accessibility Act (EAA), which came into force in June 2025, introduced new accessibility requirements for certain products and services.

Frontiers has been working to make relevant services captured by the EAA accessible. Focusing on ebooks - curated compilations of articles that we publish for our largest Research Topics - Frontiers has taken steps to ensure that all new ebooks published after June 2025 comply with the accessibility requirements set out in the EAA. These changes include:

Clear accessibility information. Each ebook now includes details about its accessibility features. This helps all users discover and understand available accessibility options.

Customizable visual presentation:

- Text size and layout. Users can adjust font size, typeface, line spacing, and margins to enhance readability and adapt it to their needs or devices.

- Color contrast. We are working to make text and background colors easier for users with visual impairments or colour vision deficiencies by improving the visual presentation and contrast.

Alternative formats for non-text content:

- Image descriptions. All images within each ebook now have text descriptions so that users who use screen readers can understand the visual content, offered as an alternative presentation of non-textual content.

- Accessible equations. Math content within each ePUB is shared in a way that works with assistive tools, so that all users can read it.

User-friendly tables. Tables within each ePUB are provided in code, making them easier to read with screen readers and other assistive technology.

Easy and flexible navigation. Each ebook is organized with headings, chapters, and page numbers so users can quickly jump to any section or topic, whether visually or with assistive technology.

These improvements apply to all new ebooks published from 28 June 2025. As part of its wider roadmap, Frontiers is continuing to work to introduce accessibility features on existing ebooks in line with the EAA. If you need an accessible version of an ebook, please contact us at accessibility@frontiersin.org.

Frontiers is continually improving the accessibility of its services. If you have any questions, come across an issue that you would like to flag or would like to discuss, please contact us at accessibility@frontiersin.org.

Last updated on 30 June 2025.