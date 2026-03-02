Our approach to quality and integrity

At Frontiers, quality and integrity are built by design into everything we do to safeguard academic research.

A three-pronged coordinated system

We take a unique, integrated approach to peer review and research integrity to deliver scientific excellence at scale. Our three mutually reinforcing pillars - editorial boards, expert in-house teams, and advanced AI - work together, continuously informing and strengthening one another.

The result is consistently high-quality publications with measurable impact, reflected in our citation rates and high ratings for quality from surveys conducted among the research community. By combining expertise, integrity, and innovation, we set a new standard for trust and excellence in open science.

Editorial boards

The first part of our model is our editorial boards, made up of scientists from the world’s top institutions who bring deep subject expertise to the peer review process.

Our journals are led by world-class chief editors supported by active researchers serving as handling editors and reviewers. Together they uphold the highest standards of scientific rigor, quality, and integrity.

All editorial board members are named on the relevant journal’s website, ensuring transparency, recognition, and accountability.

Our in-house research integrity and review teams

Our in-house teams provide an additional layer of quality assurance and protection.

One of the largest and most experienced in the publishing industry, our research integrity team safeguards the integrity of Frontiers’ scientific record before, during, and after publication.

They conduct comprehensive quality checks throughout the review process, while a dedicated auditing division proactively investigates authors linked to wider patterns of misconduct to uncover networks of large-scale organizational fraud.

Alongside this, our review professionals support handling editors, reviewers, and authors to ensure a rigorous and constructive peer review experience. They maintain high standards for both manuscripts and the review process itself, certifying the quality, validity, and robustness of every article and promoting constructive discussion between reviewers and authors.

Technology and AI

We were born digital, built from the outset as a technology-enabled research publishing platform.

Today, we steward one of the largest structured open access research datasets in the world. This scale of high-quality data powers AIRA, our AI-driven integrity system, and the intelligent tools we use to strengthen research quality at scale.

Our AI systems perform more than 40 quality checks on each submitted manuscript, providing consistency and oversight that would be impossible through human effort alone.

AI does not replace expert judgment. Through AIRA, it works alongside our editors and research integrity specialists, enabling faster, smarter decisions and allowing us to scale quality without compromise.