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McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Anesthesiology
Teikyo University Chiba Medical Center
Chiba, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
General Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology