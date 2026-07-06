Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Technical University of Munich School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences
Srinagar, India
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology