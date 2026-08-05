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125 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 19 May 2026

Erector spinae plane block on post-anesthesia care unit opioid consumption in robotic and laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy: a retrospective observational single-center cohort analysis

in Perioperative Medicine

  • Jessalyn Guo-Yee Yam
  • Christopher Chiang
  • Alexandra Barbaranova
  • Alyssa Ayami Poentis
  • Chandra Hassan
  • Mario Alberto Masrur
  • Huy Duc Hoang
  • Lisa Yuko Shimotake
  • Francesco Maria Bianco
  • Yevhen Pavelko
Frontiers in Anesthesiology
doi 10.3389/fanes.2026.1826460
  • 1,049 views