thomas schricker
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Anesthesiology
Teikyo University Chiba Medical Center
Chiba, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
General Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Technical University of Munich School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Perioperative Medicine
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Obstetric Anesthesiology
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Perioperative Medicine
Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences
Srinagar, India
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Therapy, Faculty of Medicine, Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Private Hopital La Châtaigneraie
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Interventional Cardiology Research Center, Cardiovascular Research Institute, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (MUI)
Isfahan, Iran
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Northeast Georgia Medical Center
Ganiesville, United States
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Perioperative Medicine