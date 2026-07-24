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San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Therapy, Faculty of Medicine, Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Interventional Cardiology Research Center, Cardiovascular Research Institute, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (MUI)
Isfahan, Iran
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology