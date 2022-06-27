giovanni landoni
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Therapy, Faculty of Medicine, Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Interventional Cardiology Research Center, Cardiovascular Research Institute, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (MUI)
Isfahan, Iran
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
azienda ospedaliero universitaria pisana, Pisa Italy
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Mansoura University
Mansoura, Egypt
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Niguarda Ca' Granda Hospital
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Insel Gruppe AG
Freiburgstrasse, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Université Clermont Auvergne
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital
Goyang-si, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Hershey, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology