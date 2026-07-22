Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Private Hopital La Châtaigneraie
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Northeast Georgia Medical Center
Ganiesville, United States
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology