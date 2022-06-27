edward bittner
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Private Hopital La Châtaigneraie
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Northeast Georgia Medical Center
Ganiesville, United States
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
azienda ospedaliero universitaria pisana, Pisa Italy
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Hospital General Universitario Morales Meseguer
Murcia, Spain
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Dipartimento della Donna, del Bambino e di Chirurgia Generale e Specialistica, Università degli Studi della Campania 'Luigi Vanvitelli'
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
University Hospital of Bern
Bern, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Université Clermont Auvergne
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Associate Editor
Critical Care Anesthesiology