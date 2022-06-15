Mission & scope

Frontiers in Anesthesiology is a high visibility and quality journal, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across the field of perioperative medicine. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers, this multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and fostering impactful research to improve patient care and outcomes.

The field of anesthesia has grown and improved tremendously over the past three decades. Intraoperative care is now considered fairly safe, and anesthesia related mortality is extremely low. Whereas postoperative mortality is among the most common causes of death worldwide. Complications such as myocardial adverse events, acute kidney injury, cerebrovascular, pulmonary and many others are common and deadly. Thus, the field of Anesthesiology has shifted from immediate postoperative outcomes to intermediate and long-term survival of patients. Improvement of “perioperative” patient care, including pre-operative optimization and postoperative care, is eminent. While there are many subspecialities in Anesthesia, they all are linked by the desire to improve the standard of care and thus overall patient outcomes.

Clinical care, while generally excellent, is remarkably heterogenous. “Best practices” should not be so variable. It is likely that care quality and efficiency can simultaneously be improved by using an evidence-based criteria to develop collaborative care pathways. Frontiers in Anesthesiology is positioned to foster the development of optimal multi-disciplinary patient care— and to formally evaluate potential improvements. Collaborative research across all specialty areas of Anesthesiology, perioperative medicine, critical care and emergency medicine, pain management but also surgery and internal medicine, information technology, artificial intelligence and others is highly encouraged and supported as we move forward. These are exciting times, and the field of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine is an important and significant contributor in improving patient care and outcomes.

All specialty sections of Frontiers in Anesthesiology are open-access with the goal of publishing excellent research publications, review articles, commentaries, and ideas about various aspects of anesthesia. The emphasis here is on excellence, with excellence being broadly defined to include quality, innovation, and multi-disciplinary collaborative work. Comparably valuing excellence in various realms of research will assure that Frontiers in Anesthesiology will guide and lead anesthesia research in the future.