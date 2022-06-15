Mission & scope

Frontiers in Anesthesiology is a multidisciplinary journal focused on the field of perioperative medicine.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Thomas Schricker (McGill University, Canada) and indexed in Web of Science, Scopus, and the DOAJ, the journal welcomes submissions across all areas of anesthesiology that seek to optimize patient care and improve long-term outcomes and survival. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

anesthesia and organ transplantation

cardiothoracic anesthesiology

critical care and emergency medicine

general pharmacology and pharmacokinetics

neuroanesthesiology

obstetric anesthesiology

pain management

pre-operative optimization and postoperative care.

The journal particularly welcomes research that advances the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being. This includes evidence-based criteria to develop multidisciplinary care pathways, formal evaluation of potential improvements to patient care, the use of information technology and artificial intelligence in perioperative medicine, and collaborations with the fields of surgery and internal medicine.

Frontiers in Anesthesiology is committed to enabling scientific breakthroughs that improve perioperative care and outcomes, by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike.