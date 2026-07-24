Frontiers in Anesthesiology

Case Report
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
Spontaneous Ventilation as Rescue After Failed One-Lung Ventilation in Destroyed Lung with TEF: A Case Report
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
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Case Report
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Case Report
Published on 12 Jun 2026
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Case Report
Published on 29 Jan 2026
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Original Research
Published on 22 Jan 2026
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Original Research
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in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Case Report
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Original Research
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Original Research
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Review
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in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
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Case Report
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in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Review
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in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Original Research
Published on 30 Nov 2022
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Case Report
Published on 30 Nov 2022
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Original Research
Published on 30 Nov 2022
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Original Research
Published on 22 Nov 2022
in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology