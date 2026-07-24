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17 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 23 May 2023

Intraoperative hemodynamic optimization using the hypotension prediction index vs. goal-directed hemodynamic therapy during elective major abdominal surgery: the Predict-H multicenter randomized controlled trial

in Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology

  • Juan V. Lorente
  • Javier Ripollés-Melchor
  • Ignacio Jiménez
  • Alejandra I. Becerra
  • Irene Mojarro
  • Paula Fernández-Valdes-Bango
  • Maria A. Fuentes
  • Ana Moreno
  • Maria E. Agudelo
  • Angel Villar-Pellit de la Vega
Frontiers in Anesthesiology
doi 10.3389/fanes.2023.1193886
  • 9,117 views
  • 22 citations