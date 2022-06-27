gerhard schneider
Technical University of Munich School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care
Munich, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences
Srinagar, India
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology
Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust
Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neuroanesthesiology