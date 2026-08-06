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School of Medicine, University of Connecticut
Farmington, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Aging
University of California, Irvine
Irvine, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Aging and the Immune System
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular Mechanisms of Aging
University of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Healthy Longevity