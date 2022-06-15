Mission & scope

Frontiers in Aging is a multidisciplinary journal focused on improving human healthspan by understanding the biological mechanisms of aging and their link to age-related diseases.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Laura Haynes (University of Connecticut, USA) and indexed in Web of Science’s Emerging Citations Index (ESCI), DOAJ, PubMed Central (PMC), and Scopus, the journal welcomes research and studies that further our understanding of aging in humans and explore ways to enhance health and quality of life as we age.

Fields of research welcome include, but are not limited to:

aging and the immune system

aging, metabolism, and redox biology

cellular senescence

genetics, genomics, and epigenomics of aging

healthy longevity

interventions in aging

molecular mechanisms of aging

musculoskeletal aging

neoplastic pathologies of aging.

In addition, we are also interested in insights on aging form model organisms that serve to shed light on general aging mechanisms which affect humans. The journal particularly welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts that focus solely on basic research without clear implications for aging, or those that focus on social or cognitive aspects without a foundation in the biological or physiological aspects of aging, are not suitable for publication in this journal. In addition, studies that are purely descriptive or lack a significant contribution to the understanding of aging will not be considered.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as NHANES or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Aging is committed to enabling scientific breakthroughs that improve human healthspan,