Mission & scope Frontiers in Aging is an Open Access journal which publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research that contributes to our understanding of the biological mechanism of aging. We also welcome submissions that explore the fundamental link between mechanisms of aging and age-related diseases. Our focus is on human aging, ultimately aiming to improve healthspan in humans; studies on the development of interventions to improve health and quality of life in humans as we age are also welcomed. We are also interested in insights on aging from model organisms that serve to shed light on general aging mechanisms that affect humans.



Frontiers in Aging has developed several specialties that cover these research areas and bring together prominent researchers in the field. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts, this journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to academics, clinicians and the general public worldwide. Specialty sections: Aging and the Immune System — Prof. Laura Haynes, University of Connecticut

Molecular Mechanisms of Aging — Prof. Consuelo Borras, University of Valencia

Interventions in Aging — Dr. Morten Scheibye-Knudsen, University of Copenhagen

Neoplastic Pathologies of Aging — Prof. Hidetoshi Tahara, Hiroshima University

Aging, Metabolism and Redox Biology — Prof. Jianhua Zhang, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Genetics, Genomics and Epigenomics of Aging — Prof. Vera Gorbunova, University of Rochester

Nutrition in Aging and Healthy Longevity — Prof. Richard Siow, King's College London Frontiers in Aging is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

