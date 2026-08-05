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University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Adolescent Medicine
Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Adolescent Endocrinology
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Addiction in Adolescents
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memphis, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology