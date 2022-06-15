Mission & scope

Frontiers in Adolescent Medicine is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on therapeutic approaches to treatment and prevention strategies relating to health issues faced during adolescence and young adulthood.

Led by Field Chief Editor Charles E Irwin, Jr. from University of California, Frontiers in Adolescent Medicine welcomes research contributions in various domains of adolescent medicine, aiming to bridge the gap between understanding and addressing health issues faced by adolescents and young adults.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

The relationship between the unique biological changes of adolescence psychosocial development and physical health which are core to the development of healthy adolescents and young adults

Factors affecting adolescent behavioral/mental health

Adolescent sexual and reproductive health

Infectious diseases more common during the second & third decades

Prevention strategies, treatment modalities, and understanding of the psychosocial and environmental drivers of Addiction (Substance Use Disorders)

The role of social media and technology as drivers of health and well-being and health-damaging behaviors

Treatments, trials, survivorship issues, psychosocial aspects, and transitional care in adolescent oncology

Understanding disordered eating including obesity and other unique nutrition issues of the second decade of life

Unique endocrinological issues that arise during puberty including diabetes, gender and other growth associated problems.

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being. This goal aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. The focus of Frontiers in Adolescent Medicine aligns with this goal, as it addresses various aspects of adolescent health, including physical, mental, and sexual health, as well as prevention strategies and treatment modalities for various health issues faced during adolescence and young adulthood. By contributing to the understanding and improvement of adolescent health, this journal supports the achievement of SDG 3 and its targets related to reducing mortality, improving mental health, and promoting healthy behaviors among adolescents and young adults.

Manuscripts unrelated to therapeutic approaches to treatment and prevention strategies relating to health issues faced during adolescence and young adulthood, or those that do not align with the journal's focus on advancing research in adolescent medicine will not be considered for publication.

Frontiers in Adolescent Medicine is committed to advancing developments in the field of adolescent medicine by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.