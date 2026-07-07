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The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Obesity and Nutrition in Adolescents
Department of Human Pathology in Adulthood and Childhood Gaetano Barresi, University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Obesity and Nutrition in Adolescents
Hong Kong Baptist University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Obesity and Nutrition in Adolescents
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Obesity and Nutrition in Adolescents