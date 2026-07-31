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Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Adolescent Endocrinology
University of Kyrenia
Kyrenia, Cyprus
Associate Editor
Adolescent Endocrinology
School of Medicine, Chungnam National University
Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Adolescent Endocrinology
University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Adolescent Endocrinology