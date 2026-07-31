Review
Published on 31 Jul 2026
Reproductive and fertility challenges in adolescents with congenital adrenal hyperplasia
in Adolescent Endocrinology
Frontiers in Adolescent Medicine
doi 10.3389/fradm.2026.1878713
- 370 views
Review
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Adolescent Endocrinology
Review
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Adolescent Endocrinology
Mini Review
Published on 22 Jun 2026
in Adolescent Endocrinology
Mini Review
Published on 18 Jun 2026
in Adolescent Endocrinology
Case Report
Published on 22 Sep 2025
in Adolescent Endocrinology
Systematic Review
Published on 20 Aug 2024
in Adolescent Endocrinology