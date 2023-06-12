 Skip to main content

Navigation group

Jet engine remove from aircraft (airplane) for maintenance at aircraft hangar.Jet engine maintenance and change part by aircraft technician .; Shutterstock ID 1312140707; purchase_order: -; job: -; client: -; other: -

    Frontiers in Aerospace Engineering

    Submit

    Guidelines

    Editors

    See all (374)

    Articles

    See all (25)

    Volumes

    See all (2)

    Research Topics

    See all (13)
    Learn more about Research Topics