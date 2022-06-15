Mission & scope

Frontiers in Aerospace Engineering aims to publish high-quality, fundamental and applied research, as well as articles on engineering applications related to aerospace technologies and their applications to civilian and commercial Aerospace Engineering, including but not limited to:

• Aerodynamics and Flight Mechanics

• Aircraft Materials and Structures

• Energetics and Propulsion

• Intelligent Aerospace Systems

• Navigation and Control

• Aircraft Engineering

Papers on multi-disciplinary applications of various aerospace technologies as well as those addressing futuristic aerospace configurations/designs such as electric/hybrid and hydrogen-powered commercial subsonic/transonic aircraft, low boom supersonic aircraft, air-breathing hypersonic aircraft, and e-drones/UAV/MAVs are especially welcome.

The new generation of air vehicles would require new materials, low weight optimized structures of composite materials, advanced aerodynamic configurations with flow control, new propulsion concepts and technologies using fuels such as SAF, Synthetic fuels, hydrogen, batteries etc. In addition, advanced and revolutionary navigation and control system and avionics would be needed, and advanced ATM and NEXTGEN would be needed to manage the air space. Papers on all these subjects are also within the scope of the journal.