Mission & scope

Frontiers in Aerospace Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that advances sustainable aviation research focusing on zero environmental impact.

Led by Field Chief Editor Ramesh K. Agarwal (Washington University in St. Louis, USA), the journal is indexed in the DOAJ and investigates new aerospace technologies and their applications in civilian and commercial aviation, aiming to optimize and improve air travel efficiency and facilitate the next generation of air travel.

The journal welcomes fundamental and applied research across the discipline of aerospace engineering, including but not limited to the following areas:

aerodynamics and flight mechanics

aircraft engineering

aircraft materials and structures

energetics and propulsion

intelligent aerospace systems

navigation, guidance, and control.

Papers on multi-disciplinary applications of various aerospace technologies as well as those addressing futuristic aerospace configurations/designs such as electric/hybrid and hydrogen-powered commercial subsonic/transonic aircraft, low boom supersonic aircraft, air-breathing hypersonic aircraft, and e-drones/UAV/MAVs are especially welcome.

Studies relating to new materials, low-weight optimized structures of composite materials, advanced aerodynamic configurations with flow control, new propulsion concepts, and technologies using fuels such as SAF, synthetic fuels, hydrogen, and batteries are also of interest. Research on advanced and revolutionary navigation, control, and avionics systems and advanced ATM and NEXTGEN to manage airspace are also encouraged.

The journal also welcomes submissions which support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: building resilient industry and infrastructure.

Manuscripts relating to military applications or analysis are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Aerospace Engineering is committed to advancing developments in sustainable aviation research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.